Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: A Comparison Of Wealth Sharing According To Their Tipping Styles

November 20, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Phil Mickelson (left) and Tiger Woods (right) pose for a photo during a press conference before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are probably the biggest and most successful stars in golf. While Woods leads the chart of highest-earning players on the PGA Tour, Mickelson stands second behind him. Also, their contribution to the game of golf can not be ignored.

Advertisement

But when it comes to tipping, both of them have pretty different styles despite having sort of similar winnings. As per ESPN’s Rick Reilly, Mickelson is very generous when it comes to tipping. He is usually seen leaving around $100 bills at childrens’ lemonade stands,and tipping the car valets generously.

Most notably, in 2004, when Mickelson won his first Masters title, he was seen hugging and gifting away around $1,000 in tips to the employees at Augusta National. However, that is not something similar to Tiger Woods. As per the same report, the 15-time major champion is pretty tight in handing tips during a golf event.

Advertisement

Back in 2011, the Miami New Times ranked Woods on the top of the worst celebrity tipper list. The 82-time PGA Tour champ, however, has only one excuse behind his tight tipping – that is – he does not carry much cash with him.

Tiger Woods And Phil Mickelson: Analyzing Two Of The Golf’s Legends’ PGA Tour Earnings

The 15-time major champion is the highest-earning golfer of all time. He has amassed a whopping wealth of over a billion dollars over his three-decade career. As per the PGA Tour, he has earned $120,954,766 collectively in prize money through his 374 starts.

Tiger Woods had been involved in very notable partnerships with brands like Nike. His iconic partnership has reportedly fetched him around $500 million. Also, the legendary golfer has invested in multiple businesses that have earned him millions. His recent investments have been in a tech-forward league called the TGL, and a clothing line with TaylorMade called the Sun Day Red.

On the other hand, his arch-rival on the golf course, Phil Mickelson is the second most earning player on the PGA Tour. Although he joined the LIV Golf league in 2022, his career earnings on the PGA Tour remain at $96,572,310. The golfer reportedly signed a deal worth $200 million with the Saudi-backed league.

Mickelson has multiple lucrative brand endorsements with companies such as Rolex, Grayhawk Golf Club, and VisaJet. His most notable partnership was with Barclays which ended way back in 2016. Also, he has invested in a coffee manufacturing company, For Wellness, which he is often seen promoting on social media.

Advertisement

Well, both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been successful in terms of earnings and winnings. So, there is absolutely no comparison between them. However, in 2022, after Mickelson joined LIV Golf, he became the face of the kickstart Saudi-based tour. Meanwhile, Woods is now a PGA Tour Policy Board Player Director, leading the tour on front.