What Are The Odds Of Tiger Woods Winning The Majors This Year?

Tiger Woods prepares to putt on the 18th green during the second round of The Masters. USA TODAY

Tiger Woods could potentially play all four golf majors this year. If that happens it would be the first time since 2019 when he would tee up at all the showpiece events in a year. But are the odds favoring the legendary golfer to win any of the majors this season? Well, the answer is clearly ‘No’! As per multiple sportsbook websites, the 15-time major champion also seems too far from achieving his 16th title in 2024.

Between 1997 to 2008, Tiger Woods recorded his first 14 major title victories. However, after a long wait of 11 years, he finally achieved his 15th title after winning the 2019 Masters Tournament. But after the year, a string of injuries harnessed his route to break the great Jack Nicklaus’ 18 major title wins record.

Since the 2019 Masters Tournament victory, the 82-time PGA Tour winner has made his presence felt at the showpiece events only 10 times. In fact, when he teed up last at Augusta National Golf Club in 2023, he had to withdraw from the major tournament just after making the cut.

However, after a successful subtalar fusion procedure, Tiger Woods looks pain-free as he walked off fine in the two tournaments by the end of 2023. The California-born golfer will be making his first start of 2024 season at the Genesis Invitational. He has also set a roadmap for his career moving forward by commiting to play just one tournament a month which includes all the four majors.

But all the famous bookmakers feels that the 15-time major winner is still too far from winning his potential 16th title, at least, in 2024!

Exploring Tiger Woods’ Odds At All The Four Majors In 2024

For the first major of 2024, The Masters torunament, Tiger Woods has odds of +15000 as per famous Sportsline’s proprietary model. Meanwhile, FanDuel quoutes his odds to be +7500. Meanwhile, DraftKings quotes his odds to be +10000 to win his sixth green jacket.

So, technically, the odds certainly does not favor him a lot at first showpiece event. But that does not mean it is favoring him in the other three tournments.

If Woods does make an appearance at the PGA Championship after a three years hiatus, the odds does not quite favor him at winning his fifth title. As per FanDuel, he stands on +12000 odds with 120/1 winning chances. Meanwhile, the odds of +10000 are not favorble as given by DraftKings. It even detoriates when the most famous sportsbook, Caesars, come into picture with his odds being +12500.

Now, coming to the third major tournament, the US Open. Tiger Woods odds story remains the same as there is not much difference compared to the previous showpiece tournament’s odds. The 82-time PGA Tour winner last made a cut at the tournament in 2019 and after playing the 2020 edition, he had been absent in attendance.

If he makes an appearnace in the 2024 edition, FanDuel quotes his odds to be +12000. As per DraftKings, his odds are slightly better standing at +10000 and it goes even worse as per Caesars standing at +12500.

The three-time Open Championship winner last made a cut at the oldest major back in 2018. After that, he made two more appearances in 2019 and 2022, missing the cut on both occassions. This year, Woods would seemingly miss out his fourth Champion Golfer of the Year Honor.

Only FanDuel had published his odds below 10,000 as it stands on +8500. While DraftKings feels that the chances of the California-born golfer winning his fourth title at Royal Troon remains on +10000, Caesars report it even worse at +12500 odds.

If Tiger Woods’ appearance on the professional golf circuit is taken into account, the odds given by various bookmakers justifies itself. With his constant injury concerns, it is still unlikely to predict if he goes on to play the way he used to a few years ago.

However, the legendary golfer has often been known for defying the odds throughout his career. Be it at 2019 Masters tournament where his odds were 14-1 winning the title, or at the 2000 PGA Championship (formerly known as Wanamaker Trophy), he had proved the bookmakers wrong. All fans can do is wait for him to tee it off at all the four majors this year and hope that he wins his 16th title!