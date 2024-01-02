“Sponsors Will Know”: Phil Mickelson Fine With LIV Golf-PGA Tour Merger Delay Hurting Fanbase For Greater Good

Phil Mickelson has recently shared his take on the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger being delayed. He replied to Joe Pompliano on X (formerly Twitter) who described the merger deal being postponed as a “bummer”. The talk show host added that the fans were no longer intrigued by the Saudi-funded league and its events. Also, they were not following any updates regarding the same. He also stated that fans were now only keen to watch major tournaments, and called the deal’s postponing a quicker way to eliminate fans.

Phil Mickelson replied to Joe Pompliano and stated that he understood what the latter was trying to say. He added that once the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger is finalized it would make it more enjoyable for the average fans to see the best players in the world compete against each other.

Pompliano replied to Mickelson’s comment and stated that he agreed with his thoughts. However, he added that the previous year had already upset many fans, and their return will only be determined after the deal is done. He further went on to ask a question to the six-time major winner. He asked if LIV Golf could be a financially viable product and what put a hold on the merger deal.

Although Mickelson is yet to reply to Joe Pompliano’s question, it would be interesting to see what was his take on that particular question. However, the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger being delayed was not a surprise as many experts and fans felt that the parties involved would not come on the same page anytime soon.

Why has the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger being delayed?

Back on June 6, 2023, the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Saudi PIF announced a surprise merger agreement between them. The motive behind the same was said to innovate and unify the sport of golf. After multiple rounds of meetings, it was finalized that the framework agreement would have to be met by December 31, 2023. However, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo on Sunday to the Tour players informing them about the merger framework getting delayed.

Monahan shared that they were trying to come to a mutual agreement between the parties in terms of investment. He stated that all the parties involved in the merger deal have made some “meaningful progress,” and will further take the negotiations in 2024.

The mega merger deal now not only has the DP World Tour and the PIF but the coalition formed by US investors called the SSG involved for the planned PGA Tour enterprise. As per Jay Monahan, if the deal is finalized all the parties will come as minority investors and will help the Tour grow to the next level.