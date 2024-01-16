PGA Tour Player Director Reveals PGA Tour Commissioner Has Apologized For His Merger Announcement Mishap

One of the Player director of the PGA Tour’s policy board, Webb Simpson, described to Adam Schupak that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has admitted his mistakes over the secret signing of the merger and has apparently apologetic for his handlinf of it. The story dates back to June 6, last year, when the PIF and the PGA Tour alongwith the DP World Tour decided to merge and the agreement took place under the table without the consent of the players. This led to a huge setback for Monahan, with a few players also demanded that he resign after a meeting.

Advertisement

However, the anger has subsided with time and Monahan went on to incorporate Tiger Woods into the policy board to give the players the utmost importance over the other members. Now, Webb Simpson, who is a player director on the board, has revealed that Monahan will retain his position and is trying to rectify the past mistakes.

Webb Simpson Takes A Stand For Jay Monahan

In an interview, Simpson talked about how Monahan is trying to correct his past wrongdoings and the progress is evident.

Advertisement

“He’s totally owned the kind of debacle of communication with June 6. He’s totally apologized. He genuinely wants what is best for the players, and he’s been as transparent as he possibly can be. “

Simpson further continued talking about what would be the future of golf and how Monahan had to sign the merger with no other options.

“I think he saw the threat not going anywhere and knew that something needed to be done, and even though he had said what he said the year before about the Saudis and their regime or their country, however you want to say it, I think he’s like, I’m forced to do this. Like we’re in this position where we have to do it to save the Tour really.”

The PGA Tour attempted to equalize golf on all tours, which is why the merger was signed and the tour introduced signature events with hefty prize purses and no cuts. The negotiations between the circuits are ongoing and Strategic Sports Group, fronted by Fenway Sports Group, is also investing in the for-profit entity. The latest deadline to settle the agreement is April.

Simpson also thinks Monahan is exerting his best efforts to have a deal as soon as possible. Monahan is also updating Simpson at times regarding the improvements. Now, it is to see what the spring reveals for the future of golf.