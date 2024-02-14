Tiger Woods Spotted In New Sun Day Red Shoes Ahead Of The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods announced a new clothing line called Sun Day Red in association with TaylorMade. Just a day later, the 15-time major champion was spotted wearing the brand footwear. The classy black shoes with red on the sides looked quite attractive. It also has an all-new brand logo that has 15 stripes representing his 15 major wins.

Advertisement

The California-born golfer will be donning his new clothing line’s apparel at the upcoming Genesis Invitational 2024. Before the PGA Tour event commences, NUCLR GOLF shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of him wearing the footwear from the brand.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1757446212037345431?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade launched a new clothing line called Sun Day Red on February 12, 2024. The decision to launch a new apparel brand came after the golfer parted ways with giant brand Nike after 27 years of association.

Which Brand Footwear Was Tiger Woods Wearing Before Sun Day Red?

Despite having a tie-up with Nike, the 48-year-old American golfer was often spotted wearing FootJoy shoes after he returned to competition at the 2022 Masters Tournament. Later in the 2022 season and early 2023 season, he wore the shoes from the same brand.

However, after withdrawing from the 2023 Masters due to an ankle injury, Tiger Woods underwent a subtalar fusion procedure. He returned to professional golf later in November of the same year at his own hosted Hero World Challenge. He wore black shoes that looked similar to FootJoy’s brand but did not have any logo. Later at the PNC Championship, he was seen wearing similar shoes but with no branding again.

Now, as the images went viral, the 15-time major champion was seen wearing his all-new Sun Day Red shoes in the practice rounds of Genesis Invitational 2024. So, it is quite certain that the legendary golfer would be wearing a new apparel collection from TaylorMade’s new clothing line.

Another major change that would be noticeable at the upcoming PGA Tour event is a caddie change. After parting ways with his former caddie, Joe LaCava, last year, he is set to have a new bagman in Lance Bennett. Now, it remains to be seen what impact these new changes have on Tiger Woods and his resurging career.