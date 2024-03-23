PGA Tour Pro Comes Within Few Rolls Of Securing The Hole-In-One Grand Prize Money At Singapore Classic

Feb 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Matthieu Pavon lines up his putt on the fifth hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The Singapore Classic is heading into Sunday for its final round of play. Although David Micheluzzi is leading the table after the end of Saturday’s play, it was PGA Tour pro Matthieu Pavon who got himself into the spotlight. The World No.24 almost earned a $200,000 worth car.

Since the ongoing DP World Tour event is sponsored by German automobile manufacturer Porsche, the brand is offering a Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid if a player hits a Hole-in-One on the par 3 17th hole at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

In the third round, the PGA Tour pro Matthieu Pavon almost got Hole-in-One on the par 3 17th hole. His ball would have sunk inside if it had rolled a few more times near the hole.

The ongoing Singapore Classic is not the only tournament that offers gifts for shooting a Hole-in-One on some particular holes on a golf course. Earlier in January 2024, Jess Whitting shot a hole-in-one at a WPGA Tour event to receive a BMW car worth $62,000.

Where Does Matthieu Pavon Stand On The Leaderboard Of Singapore Classic After Day 3?

The PGA Tour pro shot a decent round of 1 under 71 on Saturday to stand tied for ninth rank on the leaderboard of the Singapore Classic. His scorecard consisted of seven birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey. He is four strokes behind the 54-hole leader, David Micheluzzi after the end of the third round at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Matthieu Pavon started his campaign in the ongoing DP World Tour event with a great round of 4 under 68 on Thursday. Thanks to his five birdies and a bogey that took him to that score after the end of the first round. On the following day, the French carded the same score of 4 under 68. This round had an eagle, four birdies, and two bogeys.

Pavon is paired alongside Jordan Smith and Kiradech Aphibarnrat in the final round of the Singapore Classic. He will tee off at 09:10 am GMT in his final round on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if he can overcome the four-stroke margin of the leader or not.