PGA Tour Pros Tangled In LIV Rumors Will Tee It Off At The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PGA Tour pros Wyndham Clark and Tyrell Hatton, who have been associated with LIV speculation have confirmed their presence at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Moreover, after the Sentry Tournament, this is the next signature event of the tour. Ryder Cup heroes Wyndham Clark and Tyrell Hatton have lately been associated with speculations of joining the Saudi-funded league, have now affirmed that they will tee it up at the next PGA Tour event.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PGATOURComms/status/1751024457135833470?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, this tournament is taking place on the same week LIV Golf Mayakoba happens. But as per reports, Jon Rahm‘s new team still hasn’t confirmed the players or the name of the group. Also, Adrian Meronk, who joined LIV Golf after citing illness, might be a potential addition to Rahm’s team. As of now, Hatton and Clark were approached by LIV but they decided to stay back. Let’s see what Hatton thinks of the situation!

Advertisement

Tyrell Hatton Shares His Thoughts On The LIV Golf Deal

Hatton stated that he was given an offer to join LIV Golf, but he decided to stay loyal to his tour.

“I’d say there’s several people who have had conversations. I think that’s part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I’m quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.”

Added to that, he confirmed that he was staying put. “As of right now, yeah.” But Clark hasn’t spoken about these rumors and hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll be switching to LIV Golf or not. If LIV gets Clark, then the PIF-back circuit will hold three of the major champions from last year.

LIV also approached Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard but to their dismay, these Ryder Cuppers stayed loyal and turned down the offers. A similar deal was also offered to Ludvig Aberg, as the golfer wants to learn from the tour rather than chase after money.

As of now, the PGA Tour is done with the Farmers Insurance Open and is looking forward to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where an array of prominent golfers will be seen competing for a win.