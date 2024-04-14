‘Playing Well Every Single Day’: Tom Kim Sends Message To The 2024 Masters Field Regarding Scottie Scheffler’s Consistency

Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Scottie Scheffler waves to patrons after making an eagle putt on No. 13 during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

The 2024 Masters is currently witnessing the World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler topping the leaderboard after the third round of play. Tom Kim, who practices with Scheffler in Dallas, appreciated the golfer’s form and thinks that he has a strong chance to win his second Masters tournament.

Moreover, in addition to cheering for him, the 21-year-old golfer has also warned other competitors on the Augusta course to not underestimate Scheffler, asserting that he consistently performs well.

Tom Kim said (via Golf Week):

“It’s not like he goes home and doesn’t play that well. He’s playing well every single day.”

It is worth mentioning that the Augusta National golf course is facing sandy weather conditions right from day one. Several golfers have faced challenges because of it. However, Kim revealed that Texas’s spring weather is the same as what Augusta is currently seeing:

“Strength-wise, it’s very, very similar.”

While Scottie Scheffler is on the top of the Masters’ leaderboard with a total score of 7 under par after 56 holes, Tom Kim is struggling with a total of 11 over par, finishing on the T52 spot.

Nevertheless, despite Scheffler being 18 holes away from earning a second green jacket, he may choose not to play the final round if he gets a call from his wife.

Scottie Scheffler Will Leave The Masters Midway If His Wife Goes Into Labor

Scottie Scheffler is having a great time both on and off the course. While the 27-year-old has clinched two tournament victories this season, he is also anticipating the arrival of his first child with his wife, Meredith. With the due date approaching, Scheffler has made it clear that if Meredith goes into labor during the tournament, he will leave midway to be by her side and celebrate the birth of their baby together.

Scottie Scheffler confessed about the same during his appearance at SiriusXM. According to the golfer, the birth of their first child is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and he would prioritize being at home with his wife for it.

“I’m sticking to my word. Fortunately I’ll be here at the Masters for quite some time (in years to come). I think you only have your first child once so I’d rather be at home if that’s going to happen.”

Scottie Scheffler is going to play his final round alongside Collin Morikawa on Sunday, April 14th at 2:35 PM. It remains to be seen whether he can finish his round and secure the green jacket, or if he’ll be heading home to celebrate the joy of parenthood with his wife.