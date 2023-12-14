Who Can Jon Rahm Partner With in LIV Golf?

Jon Rahm’s switch to LIV Golf has been the talk of the golf town since well before it even became official. Given that the move is very recent, people are now wondering how the deal with the new league works or which team Jon Rahm would be joining. For some time, there were rumors of the Spaniard joining Sergio Garcia‘s all-Spanish team or Phil Mickelson‘s squad, given that both golfers share family relations.

But, to the dismay of all these opinions, Rahm will have his team. Reports stated that he would own the franchise. Thus, it is highly likely that there will be new faces on the team. Who could be the best golfers for the team? Let’s explore.

Jon Rahm’s possible teammates in his 2024 LIV team

As Tony Finau has declared that he is not switching to LIV Golf for the next season, the name automatically gets omitted from the predictions. Otherwise, rising star Finau would have been a perfect fit for Rahm’s zealous team. Here’s a list of other assumed entries in Rahm’s team.

Jordan Spieth: It was quite evident from Spieth’s reaction that he couldn’t afford to lose Jon Rahm. Also, Spieth called him an asset for the PGA Tour. Probably, if Spieth makes a switch to LIV Golf next season, he could be a first-hand pick for Jon Rahm.

Talor Gooch: He stood second in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah and fifth in LIV Golf Chicago. He also displayed a terrific last-round score of 68 at LIV Golf Greenbrier. Gooch is in outstanding form. Having him on the team for next season could boost the overall strength of the team.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele had nine best-ten finishes on the PGA Tour in 2023. Also, he had ten PGA Tour wins until now. If Schauffele switches his league, he might be a boon in disguise for Rahm’s team.

Jason Dufner: He’s one of the top names entering the LIV Golf promotional event. He’s the 2013 PGA Championship winner and has access to the 2024 PGA Tour as an exemption. If he gets through the qualification test for LIV, Rahm can probably hop on this major winner.

Chase Koepka: He’s a relegated player in the LIV league, watching out for a new team. Being the brother of Brooks, he might stand to work under Rahm’s supervision.

These are probable names getting highlights for Rahm’s new team. Only time can give a clear view of which players will be seen in Rahm’s squad.