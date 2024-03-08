Rickie Fowler Snaps Back With An Airtight Answer Taking A Swipe At LIV Golf Players

January 4, 2024; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Rickie Fowler walks on the fourth hole during the first round of The Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler showed no hesitation in discussing the reason behind rejecting LIV’s offer by taking a jab at the rebel golfers. Fowler was one of the most linked names with the breakaway circuit, but he revealed on Netflix’s Full Swing why he chose to stay loyal to the PGA Tour.

Episode two of Full Swing involved Fowler and the controversies that emerged during the US Open. Then, in an elongated conversation on the same episode, the golfer discussed his thoughts on the Saudi-backed league and its players, and he did not hold back!

Rickie Fowler Reveals The Reason Behind Rejecting LIV Offer

The golfer stated that he prioritized playing good golf over money.

“[Joining LIV] wasn’t the best choice for me…I’m not out there playing for a pay check, I’m out there playing to compete with the best players in the world and I believe the Tour is the best place to be. I’d like to see it continue to be like that.”

This wasn’t the first time, Fowler addressed this topic. Earlier this year, he said that the Player Directors were working hard for the Tour, and that he’d like to contribute.

“I was on the PAC [Player Advisory Council] last year but have tried to stay out of the way because the guys that are in there, I trust. With Jordan, Cantlay, Tiger and the other guys, I’ve just trusted that we’re all going to end up in a good spot and I have zero plans to go anywhere.”

Just a few weeks back, Rory McIlroy seemed to soften his stance about LIV Golf and asked the tour management to bring these golfers back without penalties, but Fowler wasn’t content with that opinion. Hence, Fowler was definitive about his strong stance against LIV Golf and its players. Now, we also know that Fowler wasn’t planning to defect to the breakaway league, and won’t be anytime soon.