Is Rory McIlroy Diabetic? Why Does the Golfer Wear a Glucose Monitor?

There has been widespread speculation about Rory McIlroy having diabetes, but no sources confirm whether the news is true or not. The topic first got hyped when the golfer was spotted wearing a CGM in one of his arms last year. Readily, a conclusion was drawn that he probably had diabetes.

But later, it was known that calculating the glucose levels was beneficial for an athlete’s diet, so Rory decided to wear it to keep his diet on track. In an interview, Rory went on to confirm the same.

Rory McIlroy Sheds Light on Reason Behind Wearing a Glucometer

Keeping track of his blood glucose levels is helping the four-time major winner structure his off-season training diet. In an interview with the DP World Tour, he reflected on his thoughts on the same. The device is a 24/7 glucose monitor that tracks the fluctuations in blood sugar levels throughout the day.

He further continued, saying that it is beneficial mostly on hot days when a sportsperson is utilizing a lot of energy on the field and, thus, when fed with the right food, does not spike up blood sugar levels.

“Just to see what affect different foods have on my body, and what I react well to and what I don’t react so well to, especially coming into an off season… not wanting to fuel up with food that is no good for me basically.”

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) enables real-time tracking of blood sugar levels, offering athletes a crucial tool to refine their body’s fueling strategies, particularly during endurance exercises. Although McIlroy isn’t challenged with diabetic concerns, he has, however, had other health hurdles in the past.

Rory McIlroy Strived Through a Series of Ailments in the Past

Like several other golfers, Rory McIlroy is no exception to the injury and illness streak that follows a sportsperson. In 2010, he suffered a back injury that kept him out of the event loop for months. But later, he started following a strict diet and hit the gym to rejuvenate his body.

However, in 2016, the Irishman again contracted a deadly virus that caused him to develop a heart infection. As a result, this also caused him to lose tissue cells from one of the ventricles. But later, it was treated, and he has recovered successfully now.

McIlroy also cited mental health concerns after taking a break from professional golf this year following his missed cut at the Masters, for which he received intense backlash as he withdrew from the year’s second designated event, The RBC Heritage, when golfers were allowed to miss just one.

All in all, McIlroy came back with a bang, went on to help his team win the Ryder Cup this year, and managed thirteen Top 10 finishes with a win at the Genesis Scottish Open.