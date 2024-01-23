Who Will Win The Farmers Insurance Open 2024? Top Five Picks For The PGA Tour Event

Jan 28, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Max Homa putts for birdie on the sixteenth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course – South Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

After successfully organizing The American Express 2024, the PGA Tour is gearing up for another blockbuster tournament, the Farmers Insurance Open. The full-field four-day tournament begins on January 24 at the Torrey Pines Golf Course, and will be played through the weekend till January 27.

This tournament will feature 22 players from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. The fifth golfer in the world, Xander Schauffele, is the highest-ranked player who will tee off this Thursday. However, last week’s champion, Nick Dunlap, has withdrawn his name from the upcoming tournament.

Before the Farmers Insurance Open begins, let’s look at some top contenders who will be favorites this week in San Diego, California:

5) Collin Morikawa

Six-time PGA Tour winner, Collin Morikawa, will return after a two-week break. He has 11-1 odds entering the Farmers Insurance Open. He started off his year with a sensation tied for fifth rank finish at the Sentry, and will look to capitalize his form and record his first victory of the year at the Torrey Pines Golf Course this week.

4) Will Zalatoris

The Californian-born golfer is probably the dark horse entering the Torrey Pines Golf Course this week. He was forced out of the PGA Tour 2023 season due to a injury and made his comeback at the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in November. He started off 2024 with a missed cut performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii and later finished T34 at The American Express.

Will Zalatoris will surely be eyeing his second title on the Tour this week. He has +4500 odds entering the tournament, but that can quickly change once the tournament starts.

3) Max Homa

The defending champion Max Homa will be a hot favorite at Torrey Pines Golf Course. His only victory in the 2023 season came at the Farmers Insurance Open and he will hope to retain his title this week in San Diego, California.

The 33-year-old American golfer was last seen playing at the PGA Tour season-opener, The Sentry. He looked decent with his club and finished at T14 on the leaderboard.

2) Ludvig Aberg

The 24-year-old European prodigy will be hoping to claim his second PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open. Last year in November, he won his first title at the RSM Classic by defeating Mackenzie Hughes with a margin of four strokes.

Ludvig Aberg has +2000 odds entering the tournament. He will be an exciting talent to see this week on the Tour.

1) Xander Schauffele

The current World No. 5, Xander Schauffele, is often making headlines before any tournament he participates in. The sole reason behind this is his winless 2023, despite being excellent with his golfing skills. He has the best odds of +900 entering the Farmers Insurance Open this week and will look to maximize his form entering the event.

The upcoming PGA Tour event will have a prize purse of $9,000,000. The winner of the event will receive a share of $1,620,000. The last tournament of January 2024 will be an exciting contest to witness and see who claims the title at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.