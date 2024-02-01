HomeSearch

LIV CEO Greg Norman Responds To PGA Tour Announcement And Sends Letter To Staff Regarding $3 Billion Investment

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published

Greg Norman

Oct 20, 2023; Doral, Florida, USA; LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman looks on during the first round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After PGA Tour’s announcement excluding the Saudi PIF from its new entity, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman went ahead and sent a message to his staff who were related to the agreement negotiations and were linked with the SSG making an $3 billion investment in the PGA Tour’s new entity.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1752695413142892809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Norman went ahead and clarified certain misconceptions regarding LIV Golf’s position in the letter. He elaborated on his staff to not hype this business initiative as a negative one, downplay its impact, and take this as an opportunity. As LIV approaches its new season, Norman wants to see this in a positive light. Let’s see what he wrote in the letter!

Greg Norman Keeps The LIV Golf Flag Flying High With His Letter

LIV CEO is positive as the league approaches its third season, and he hasn’t been this confident before. In the letter, he wrote:

“As you may have seen, the PGA Tour made an announcement this morning about an investment partner. Let me make one thing very clear: nothing announced by other tours or investment groups changes LIV Golf’s positive trajectory or future plans.

We started LIV Golf with the goal of creating something new, taking the game to a global, diverse audience and driving innovation while growing golf’s fanbase. More investment in golf is a great thing for the game and for us. It’s a positive development for our players, our fans, and for the long-term future of the game.”

Added to that, he continued,

“Golf is now viewed as an asset class. We proved this was possible and are now in a unique position to mold and drive this incredible growth opportunity. This broader interest and commitment to the game, and investment in its future, would not have happened without the emergence of LIV Golf as an innovative force in the golf ecosystem.” 

The PGA Tour announced on Wednesday that the new entity, PGA Tour Enterprises, will be backed by SSG as much as financial support is required. Moreover, the Saudi PIF might invest in the venture in the coming future. The PGA Tour’s for-profit entity has a $12 billion valuation and, hence, can spend more on the events. But as a setback to the tour, Tyrell Hatton moved toLIV Golf joining the new Legion XIII team. Thus, it is to be seen whether the new announcement can keep the tour’s golfers from defecting to LIV Golf.

Share this article

About the author

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Read more from Suchita Chakraborty