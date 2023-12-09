“Give Them a Reason To Have Me On the Team”: Jon Rahm Positive That He Will Be Playing in the 2025 Ryder Cup

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm announced on Thursday that he has officially joined Greg Norman’s league. The switch by Rahm is indeed an advantage for LIV Golf and a huge loss for the PGA Tour. This switch also follows questions like how this will affect the framework agreement and whether Rahm will play at the Ryder Cup or not. Addressing the issue regarding the biennial tournament, the two-time major winner spoke in an interview.

He stated how much he loves the international tournament and how he finds it meaningful to serve his country and sees himself in its future editions. He also added:

“I’ll be eligible to play so I surely hope I can keep up the good golf, keep playing good golf and give them a reason to have me on the team”.

Even Rory McIlroy wants him at Bethpage. McIlroy urged that it was high time that the Ryder Cup changed its rules a little for LIV Golf players. Not just the Ryder Cup, but Rahm also addressed how important the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are to him.

Jon Rahm Becomes Emotional While Talking About His Former Tour

Rahm went on to assert that he plans to maintain his PGA Tour and DP World Tour status as a golfer and requires freedom to continue playing in the events. He also expressed how significant the Spanish Open is to him, given that he is a Spaniard. He also hopes to play in a few PGA Tour events, but only if his schedule allows.

The LIV Golf Mayokaba is scheduled for February after the Sentry, American Express, and another PGA Tour event, where Rahm is a past winner. If the agreement goes well and his schedule permits, he might be seen as the defending champion. Although Rahm will miss out on signature events like the Memorial and the Genesis Invitational.

Rahm has reportedly signed a deal worth more than $550 million and will probably be the captain and own stake in a team. That’s something to mark his presence in golf!

In the same interview, Rahm talked about his inspiration.

“I always idolize (Seve Ballesteros) and how much he grew the game of golf in Spain, and indirectly worldwide, so hopefully I can do half as much as what he did.”

Supposedly, this is his plan with LIV since it organizes events worldwide.