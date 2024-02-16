PGA Tour Champion Saves Restaurant Worker’s Life By Giving Him CPR

May 14, 2023; McKinney, Texas, USA; Sangmoon Bae plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time PGA Tour Champion Sangmoon Bae is not just a brilliant player on the golf course but is also a man of gold. He reportedly saved a restaurant worker’s life in Kuala Lumpur where he was present to play in an Asian Tour event.

Advertisement

As reported by Korean PGA and Flushing It Golf on X (formerly Twitter), Bae was present in Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysia Open. The incident happened just a night before the tournament at a restaurant where the golfer was present.

The PGA Tour Champion immediately gave CPR to the restaurant worker as the latter seemed unconscious. The golfer knew the procedure as he had served in the Korean Military which is mandatory for the people of South Korea.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/flushingitgolf/status/1758462264053567686?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

PGA Tour Champion Sangmoon Bae Explains The Incident That Happened In Kuala Lumpur

The 37-year-old South Korean golfer was present at a Kuala Lumpur restaurant with a fellow compatriot Youngsoo Kim. While they were having dinner, Bae saw a restaurant worker on the floor. He immediately went to the worker’s rescue.

“I did CPR when I saw a restaurant employee lying down on the way out of dinner with my colleagues. I was relieved that I quickly recovered my consciousness and breathing. I came out of the restaurant after seeing the employee recovering after losing his mind with his colleagues.”

Sangmoon Bae added that he was well-trained with CPR during his time in the Korean military. The South Korean added that he was a bit “embarrassed to receive” attention as it was a very small thing.

“I was able to do it naturally because I was constantly trained in CPR in the military and practiced countless times. It’s only a very small thing, but I’m embarrassed to receive such attention. Anyone who could do CPR would have tried like me,” Bae said.

Advertisement

Sangmoon Bae is present at The Mines Resort & Golf Club in hopes of ending up in the top two spots on the leaderboard. The winner and the runner-up of the tournament will receive direct entry to this year’s Open Championship at Royal Troon. Every fan must be wishing him luck, especially, after his heroic deed of saving a restaurant worker’s life.