Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy To Be Part Of Seminole Pro-Member Field

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy talk with Erin Andrews during a morning media event before groundbreaking ceremony at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on February 20, 2023. It will be the future site of TGL, a new golf league played in a stadium and launched in partnership with the PGA. Syndication Palm Beach Post USA Today

Monday’s Seminole Pro-Member event has a cluster of star golfers, most notably Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who have confirmed their presence. The big cat is playing with Seth Waugh and they are paired with Justin Thomas and Mike Walrath, respectively. They will tee up at 7:47 am on the first tee.

Moreover, this will be Woods’ first appearance after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational. But it is unclear whether the GOAT will play in the upcoming big-prize tournaments like the Arnold Palmer Invitational or the Players Championship. But what is this Seminole Pro-Member event? Let’s learn more!

All about the Seminole Pro-Member event which stars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in its field

Davis Love III calls this event “the first major of the year” and it will start on Monday. Moreover, Woods, who has never played in this event before, will make a stop at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. This event includes both PGA and LPGA Tour stars and has an array of top-tier golfers.

Rory McIlroy will be playing with his father, Gerry, and is a part of the group consisting of Padraig Harrington and others. There are other golfers on the field, like Nelly Korda, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young.

The Seminole Pro-Member takes place after the annual PGA Tour Florida Swing and the money raised from the event is used for philanthropic ventures.

Last year, the event boasted a better field than the Honda Classic (now known as Cognizant Classic). Also, last year, Mike Walrath and Justin Thomas secured 9-under-63 to lift the trophy of the Seminole Pro-Member Gross Division Trophy by surpassing Brendan Todd and Jim Davis.

It will be interesting to witness Tiger Woods play the event for the first time this year. Also, Jon Rahm, who participated in the last edition, will not play this year after he defected to LIV Golf. The Cognizant Classic will be over by the weekend but the golf world will still be entertained on Monday.