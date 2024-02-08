Tyrrell Hatton Says He’s Certain About His Ryder Cup Future After LIV Golf Move

It seems that Tyrrell Hatton, who moved to Jon Rahm‘s team, is certain about his Ryder Cup chances. He represented Team Europe three times in the biennial event and was a hero in the last edition in Rome after helping his team clinch the cup with 16.5. Also, he managed to gain 3.5 points out of four matches for his team.

He would’ve been a strong addition to the team for Bethpage but the golfer feels that his move to LIV Golf has pushed his Ryder Cup future into uncertainity. Moreover, in an interview, he spoke about how his teammate Jon Rahm’s chances are better than his at Bethpage.

Tyrrell Hatton Thinks Jon Rahm Is A Strong Addition To Bethpage

In an interview with the Telegraph’s James Corrigan, Tyrrell admitted how it is impossible to imagine a Ryder Cup team without Rahm. Previously, Rory McIlroy was seen sharing the same sentiments. But as far as Hatton’s chances are concerned, he thinks he’s not as much of an asset for the team as Rahm is.

“It’s nice to hear your team-mates say nice things about you and your contribution but when you talk about the Ryder Cup ‘certainties’ or whatever, in my own mind, I don’t feel that I’m up there in that bracket with those guys. I’m sorry, I’m just not and can’t rely on my reputation.”

Hatton always knew that his future was uncertain with the LIV move and before switching, he sought help from McIlroy and Luke Donald.

“I spoke to Rory, Luke and others, figures who I really respect and whose opinions I wanted to take on board, to see about where things might be going in the game…Of course, they couldn’t give me any assurances, because nobody can, but their opinions were valuable.”

Hatton revealed how his Ryder Cup teammates didn’t criticize him for the move and Team Europe Captain Luke Donald had been supportive, although knowing that his LIV switch would have a few bitter effects. Hatton isn’t the first LIV player to face a Ryder Cup exclusion. Ian Poulter also faced a similar fate. As of now, the golfer is focused on his game and intent on winning the LIV Golf Invitational in Las Vegas.