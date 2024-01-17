“I Respect The Decision That He Made” – Despite Jon Rahm’s Shocking LIV Golf Move, Soon-To-Resign DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley Has No Grudges Against Him

Soon-to-be resigning CEO of DP World Tour, Keith Pelley, has recently opened up about the mega-merger deal between the PGA Tour, the PIF, and the European tour. He stated that the Northern American golf circuit and its players have to embrace the deal to unify the game of golf for its betterment. Also, he briefly spoke about Jon Rahm’s shocking move to LIV Golf.

While speaking about Rahm, Pelley called the Spaniard a “great champion” and added that he respects the decision that the golfer had taken for his family.

“Jon is a great champion and I respect the decision that he made for his family.”

After briefly talking about Jon Rahm, Keith Pelley later went on to say that if the game of golf did not unify, suggesting that if the merger deal fails, he would be disappointed. He also recalled feeling “overjoyed” after what happened in June.

“If the game didn’t unify, I would be quite disappointed. I’ve believed that we should unify and all work together. I’ve believed that for years. So I was overjoyed with what transpired in June, and that was the right direction. I still believe it’s the right direction. What that means in terms of what the product looks like down the road, that’s the second step,” Pelley said.

DP World Tour CEO Feels That Going Global is Significant For Golf

Keith Pelley will soon be leaving his position as DP World Tour CEO. He has held the position since 2015 and had a tremendous time serving the Wentworth-based golf circuit. He is slated to join Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment as President and CEO soon.

Before he leaves the position, Pelley has emphasized the importance of going global for the game of golf. He added that the game will only grow after it goes global and took the example of FSG who now owns Liverpool FC.

“The growth of the game is global. I think that’s where the focus needs to be. I think with the emergence of FSG, which owns Liverpool [FC], they understand the importance of global. PIF certainly understands the importance of being global. This is a global game. Every business now that is growing wants to be global. What I would like to see is the game becoming unified with a global strategy.”

Keith Pelley added that the PGA Tour has also understood the importance of going global. He added that the Northern American golf circuit has also heard him sing the same “once or twice”.

“I think the PGA Tour is coming to the realisation is global is the key for the growth. They have heard me say it once or twice.”

Pelley has emphasized a lot on unifying the game of golf. He felt that the mega-merger deal with Fenway Sports and PIF would significantly help the already divided sport come under a single umbrella.

Keith Pelley will be leaving his position in the next few months and will be replaced by Guy Kinnings on April 2, 2024. His surprise departure news came soon after R&A Cheif Martin Slumbers announced his retirement. He will be leaving at a crucial time when the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, the Fenway Sports, and the PIF are working on a merger deal framework. It will be interesting to see what effects the decision has on the upcoming mega-merger.