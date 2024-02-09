Richard Bland Says Joining LIV Golf Was The Best Decision He Ever Made

LIV golfer Richard Bland thinks that joining LIV Golf was the best decision for the golfer, as he reached the highest point of his career earnings of $8.5 million before LIV Golf’s upcoming endeavor in Las Vegas. The golfer displayed terrific performance in Mexico, with a hole-in-one and reflected on his best decision to join the PIF-funded league.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/livgolf_league/status/1754244497293094931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bland has been with LIV Golf since 2022 when he was 49 years old. He changed his life by bagging money from LIV events and cashed $370,000 from the event in Mexico where he finished T11. Now, let’s see what the golfer thinks about playing on the Saudi-funded tour!

Advertisement

Richard Bland Feels Privileged To Play For LIV Golf

Last season, Richard’s position in Cleeks GC was at stake with the transfer window taking place. But after the phase of uncertainty was over, the golfer was happy to be continuing on the LIV League.

“I’m just glad to be still playing on LIV. It’s the best decision I ever made at 49, two and a half years ago when I first joined. I love being on the Cleeks. I’ve been pretty much a Cleek now for most of my time on LIV. I don’t want to be anywhere else. This is where I belong.”

Then he talked about how LIV welcomed players like Adrian Meronk and others in the league. Moreover, he’s hopeful about Cleeks GC performing better this year. As Bland prepares for the event in Las Vegas, he’s also enjoying the time with his wife.

“We’re loving Vegas. It’s my wife’s first time here, so we’re going to go see a couple of shows. We’re going tonight to see O at the Bellagio and then we’re going to go see the Cirque du Soleil Michael Jackson at Mandalay Bay on Friday.”

Bland is excited to be in Vegas and enjoying his life playing on the LIV Golf league. The golfer is in perfect form and it is to see how he performs in the second event of the LIV schedule.