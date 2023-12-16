HomeSearch

2023 PNC Championship: Purse and Prize Money Distribution

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published December 16, 2023

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

Dec 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods and father Tiger Woods fist bump after a birdie on the ninth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The PNC Championship is scheduled to begin at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from December 16 to December 17, as a two-day event. The highlight of the event is Team Woods after Tiger Woods made a comeback, the PNC Championship being his second tournament after his injury hiatus. The duo will be appearing for the fourth time in the tournament. Last year, they stood at T8 with 20 under. Their tee time on Saturday is 8:22 a.m. ET. 

Moreover, this is a family event and will be played over 36 holes with no cut. It will follow the rules of a charity tournament, where tees will be allotted to each member of the team, depending on their age. Besides this, the professionals on each team need to cross basic eligibility. He or she has to be a Players Championship or major winner, and their partners shouldn’t be on the PGA or LPGA Tour. Once they fulfill these criteria, all twenty teams will be striving their best to grab a win and a handsome prize money. Let’s see what’s at stake!

Prize Money Distribution of the 2023 PNC Championship

The purse of the event is a total of $1.085 million. Out of the total purse, the winner will take home $200,000. And the rewards for the winning team don’t end here. They will get the Willie Park Trophy and a red leather belt with the name of the 1860 Open winner imprinted in silver.

Going forward, the first-place winner will bag $80,000 and the last-place finisher will receive $40,000. Let’s take a look at the entire breakdown of the purse:

PositionPrize Money
1st$200,000
2nd$80,000
3rd$57,250
4th$50,000
5th$49,000
6th$48,000
7th$47,000
8th$46,000
9th$45,000
10th$44,500
11th$44,000
12th$43,500
13th$43,000
14th$42,500
15th$42,000
16th$41,500
17th$41,000
18th$40,500
19th$40,250
20th$40,000

Apart from Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods, last year’s defending champion Vijay Singh and his son Qass are reappearing this year. Also gracing the event are LPGA pro Annika Sorenstam and her son, Will McGee. Interestingly, Sorenstam’s team and Woods’ team had the same tee time at 9 a.m. for the Pro-Am event. The field also did not miss out on the bad boy of golf, John Daly, and his son, John Daly II who won the championship by defeating the Woods duo in 2021. The field also includes Nike’s cover girl, Nelly Korda, and Petr as well.

With Woods trying to regain his game, it is to see whether this will be the year that he finally wins this for Charlie!

Suchita Chakraborty

