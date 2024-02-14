Tiger Woods To Make A Ball Change For The Genesis Invitational

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after a reporter asks about his son Charlie following a pro-am round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has chosen a Bridgestone ball for the competitive field of the Genesis Invitational. Not only did the golfer change his ball, but also his apparel partner. Woods has launched his brand, Sun Day Red, and will be featuring their clothing line during the event, after concluding the partnership with Nike in January.

Also, Sun Day Red will be operated under the umbrella of TaylorMade, but as an individual company. Now, coming to the golf ball, Woods has opted for Bridgestone’s New Tour B X. The legend preferred higher spin balls but as he moved to this new ball, he affirmed that it covers a larger distance. He went on to say a few words about his ball change.

Tiger Woods Is Excited To Use His New Ball At Riviera Country Club

Woods talked about how the ball covers more distance.

“I am always seeking more distance off the tee and more control around the green. That’s the Holy Grail and what Bridgestone’s delivered with the new TOUR B X.”

Added to that, he continued,

“I tell people all the time how important it is to get ball fit, and if you’ve been fit, to get fit again. Bridgestone re-fit me into the new TOUR B X, and it’s got a little more pop off the tee and the control I need around the greens.”

The new Bridgestone Tour B X ball isn’t for sale to fans but it will be available from Friday, February 16, onwards on the market. Woods signed a deal with Bridgestone in 2016 after Nike stopped making golf goodies.

Apart from the Bridgestone ball, Woods will have TaylorMade’s new Qi10LS driver. He also used this club at the Hero World Challenge last year. Also, he used the same driver in the PNC Championship. Thus, it is interesting to see how Woods performs at the Genesis Invitational with his new golf equipment.