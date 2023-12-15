“To Have His Support Right Away Is Special “: Jon Rahm Lauds PGA Star Following LIV Golf Storm

Jon Rahm defected to LIV Golf on Thursday. Following that, the golf world had widespread views about his switch. But his long-time European mate, Rory McIlroy, showed his support for Rahm. Thus, to acknowledge the support, Rahm stated:

“I have so much respect for Rory McIlroy and to have his support right away is very, very special. It’s almost emotional to hear about it.”

McIlroy’s support had been a great pillar for Rahm. McIlroy even pleaded with the Ryder Cup to revise its rules so that the Spaniard could play in the biennial event at Bethpage.

Rory McIlroy takes a stand for fellow European Ryder Cup compatriot

While Rory McIlroy is known for his critical tongue, he has been quite different towards Jon Rahm’s LIV move. He rather supported Rahm’s decision.

“It’s hard to sit here and criticise Jon because of what a great player he is and the experiences I have had with him”.

Then he talked about how desperately he wants Rahm on the Ryder Cup team. Rory is persistent in having his mate play beside him.

“Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup”.

The four-time major winner also backed his friend’s decision because of his family. McIlroy thinks if somebody takes this decision for one’s family, it’s justifiable. Currently, Rahm is suspended from the PGA Tour and will have no special treatment. He will also miss out on Sentry and other tournaments he has won in the past. But he looks forward to the Spanish Open and other DP World Tour events.