Looking Back at Tiger Woods’ Amazing Comebacks Throughout The Years

It is nothing new to witness the golf GOAT, Tiger Woods, returning to the green after a long hiatus. Most of his breaks from professional golf were due to his unending list of injuries acquired during the years. The legend is set to make another comeback, and this time after a nine-month-long break owing to a recurring injury and following surgery that took place right after the Masters in April. Next week, Woods will be playing in the Bahamas in the Hero World Challenge, which is the legend’s own event.

Added to this, he has also committed to accompanying his son for the PNC Championship, which takes place just after the Hero World Challenge. In the previous edition of the PNC championship, team Woods finished at T8, and this year the Woods duo is hoping to finally grab a win. But will the 15-time major winner be able to regain his mojo with this comeback? Let’s have a look at how the Hall of Famer has fared after his previous comebacks throughout the years.

Tiger Woods in the WGC Accenture Match Play, 2009

The golf legend was in rehabilitation for eight months due to knee surgery way back in 2009, which ended with the WGC Accenture Match Play Championship, where Geoff Ogilvy came out triumphant and Woods finished at T17. Before this, his last event was the US Open at Torrey Pines, where he managed to come out victorious despite fracturing his left tibia in preparation for the US Open.

The 2010 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods was away from golf for five months before the Masters Tournament. As he returned to the course, he finished in T4, bagging a total of $330,000 with Phil Mickelson, taking home the trophy that year.

The Hero World Challenge in 2016

At the end of the 2015 season, Tiger Woods had undergone three back surgeries that kept him away from competing in tournaments for more than a year. He landed at T15 in the Bahamas. This was one of the two events he participated in from 2016 to 2017. In the following year, he went on to participate in the tournament again.

2017 Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge has been Woods’ go-to comeback tournament for years, and 2017 was no different. The golfer returned after a back surgery, which was a spinal fusion. This marked his path to victory at the 2019 Masters, which stands as the greatest comeback in the history of golf.

2022 Masters at Augusta National

A severe car accident in 2021 injured his right leg so badly that he missed the field for more than a year. The accident followed surgery to rebuild his leg and feet. He stood at T47 on the Masters leaderboard and managed to make the cut that year.

2023 Genesis Open

Woods finished at T45 at Riviera in February. Two months later, in April, he again withdrew from the Masters Championship after making the cut due to reaggravating plantar fasciitis, for which he underwent a subtalar fusion surgery that would incite a 9-month long hiatus. His next return is at…you guessed it it—the 2023 Hero World Challenge! Woods has been practicing fiercely for his comeback, and he has stated that he’s confident in his gameplay going forward. It is to be seen whether the golf god will be able to display his classic golf charm and mettle with this comeback.