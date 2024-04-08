“I Wouldn’t e Surprised”- Rory McIlroy’s Masters Prospects Heightened After Coaching Session with Butch Harmon, Says Former Agent

February 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy last won a major was back in 2014 and that is almost 10 years back. He will again be in pursuit to put an end to his major drought next week at the 2024 Masters. Well, that is not all. If the Northern Irishman wins the prestigious green jacket, he will finally complete his career grand slam. While most of the experts may not believe in the 34-year-old, his former agent Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler has sheer confidence in him.

As per reports, McIlroy will not be arriving at Augusta National early this time. He may also skip the long traditional par 3 contest. The reason behind it is his scheduled visit to Butch Harmon, a legendary golf coach. According to Chandler, he will not be surprised if the Northern Irishman completes his career grand slam next week. Golf Monthly quotes him as saying,

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Rory makes a big run at it next week.”

Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler feels that Rory McIlroy’s game will be again better with Butch Harmon’s words. The Northern Irishman’s former agent is pretty confident that Harmon’s words of wisdom will bring a great splurge of energy in him.

“His game will go back to how he used to play, he’ll have Butch’s words of encouragement in his mind and he’ll have been told how good he is for three days. Butch caresses their ego, takes them back to where they were, tells them how good they are, pats them on the a**e and sends them out and says ‘nobody is going to beat you next week’,” Chandler said.

Exploring Rory McIlroy’s Odds To Complete His Career Grand Slam At 2024 Masters

Although golf odds change a lot over the course of four days, it does give a great insight into a golfer’s current form. As for the Northern Irishman, he has +1000 odds to win the prestigious green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club.

In the past 10 years of Masters, Rory McIlroy has played 36 rounds of golf at Augusta National. He has the fifth-best strokes gained an average of 2.46. This gives him 10-1 odds to win the tournament in 2024.

The Northern Irishman has participated in 15 editions of the Masters since his debut in 2009. He has missed the cut only on three instances in 2010, 2021, and 2023. His best performances include a solo runner-up finish in 2022, a solo fourth finish in 2015, and two T5 finishes in 2018 and 2020.

Rory McIlroy had a terrible outing at Augusta National last time he visited in 2023. He missed the cut after 36 holes and had to leave for home disappointed. This time, he will be hoping to turn things around at the 2024 Masters. If he manages to win his first green jacket, he will join the elite list of players who have completed their career grand slam.