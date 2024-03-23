Police Data Reveals Chaos At The WM Phoenix Open With Staggering 54 Arrests, Fans Get Refunds

The police have revealed the level of chaos that happened at the WM Phoenix Open last month. The PGA Tour event is known for its loud nature. The annual event always has music and alcohol which makes it one of the most cool events across the globe. However, the latest edition of the tournament was not as calm and patient as its predecessors.

As per The Arizona Republic, the police reports have revealed that they arrested 54 people between February 5 and 11. Also, TPC Scottsdale has refunded the ticket money for around 2800 fans who visited the event. It is said that the number of refunds can increase as they still are talking the refunds until this month. Majority of the choas happened at the famous 16th hole, also known as the “loudest golf hole” in the world.

The Scottsdale police recived a total of 395 calls throughout the 2024 edition of the WM Phoenix Open. Interestingly, 48 of them were emegerncy calls, 39 were just causing trouble, and 28 were fror welfare and donations.

Why Was 2024 WM Phoenix Open So Troublesome?

This year’s edition was the loudest PGA Tour event saw multiple incidents of fans treachery throughout the February week. However, there had been no conclusive evidence regarding why the tournament was so chaotic. However, overcrowding could be called as one of the reasons why the golfers were having a tough time at TPC Scottsdale.

On Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open, the overcrowding forced the aurthorities to allow the fans without regularly checking the tickets through the entrance gates. This eventually left a lot of legitimate ticket holders out of the areaa. Therein, another incidence on the 16th hole where a fan fell off suffering non-life threatening injuries, made things worse.

Then again, a video of Zach Johnson went viral where the Ryder Cup captain fought with a patron at the TPC Scottsdale. Again, American golfer Billy Horschel too was seen scolding a fan due to a heated moment.

Many of the top stars have said that they might not feature in the next edition of the WM Phoenix Open. However, most of the players did come out in the support of the tournament and stated that they would come back again next year.