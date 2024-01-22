“Total Opposite From How I Perceived Him”: Instances When Paige Spiranac Trolled LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau as Two Golfers Unite for Anticipated Project

Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau are coming up together to create some sensational content. The popular golf influencer teaming up with the Torque GC captain is a huge surprise for fans. Especially, recalling previous instances of her trolling the former US Open Champion.

On January 20, 2024, Spiranac shared a picture with DeChambeau sitting on a golf cart. She wrote a long caption and apologized to her compatriot for being nasty and trolling him publically in the past. She later praised the golfer and his persona and announced a project together.

Few Instances When Paige Spiranac Publically Trolled Bryson DeChambeau

Despite the most popular golf influencers teaming up with the former US Open Champion, the fact that she had trolled the latter in the past can not be ignored. So, let’s dig deeper into the past and see all the instances when Spiranac launched a direct lethal attack on DeChambeau.

Earlier in August 2023, while speaking on her “Playing A Round” podcast, Paige Spiranac had a cheeky view on Bryson DeChambeau’s maiden LIV Golf title win at the Greenbrier Invitational. She was quoted in The Sun as saying,

“It’s fun to give Bryson s*** at times but you have to give him so much credit for sticking to his guns despite all the hate and now he gets to call himself a US Open Champion. Well deserved win.”

Back on March 29, 2022, Spiranac recalled DeChambeau calling the home of the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National, as a “par 67” course.

Another instance when Paige Spiranac did not laud Bryson DeChambeau was back in March 2021. Soon after the American golfer won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the most popular golf influencer took to X and wrote,

“I can respect Bryson and still find him annoying”

Back in July 2020, Spiranac spoke about DeChambeau on her “Playing A Round” podcast. She shared her thoughts after a viral incident of the American golfer bursting over a cameraman when he shot a bogey at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. As quoted by news.com.au, she said in her podcast,

“I used to be a big Bryson fan. I was all in on Bryson … I thought he was doing things that were different, innovative and he is who he is, and I respect that. But in the last few weeks it’s been really hard to be a Bryson fan. He’s crossed that line from being different to being a d**k.”

As often said, “Let Bygones Be Bygones”, Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau are cool with each other and will be working together to bring out some top-notch content sooner or later. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see what they are making together. So, till then, let’s just have patience and wait for their first-ever collaboration.