Tyrrell Hatton Points Out Major Flaw In LIV Golf Format After Confessing That A ‘Coin Toss’ Led To His Switch

Tyrrell Hatton shared a big flaw in the LIV Golf format, following a ‘coin toss’ confession that helped him switch. He disclosed that he’s not a big fan of shotgun starts after spending a few weeks on the breakaway circuit. Hatton became one of the marquee installations in LIV Golf’s new team, Legion XIII, apart from Jon Rahm.

Also, he has played three events until now, where he landed at T8, T14, and T18 in Mexico, Las Vegas, and Jeddah, respectively. As the golfer tried to fit into the new system, he was asked on the Fairway to Heaven podcast about how he was enjoying golf on the new circuit. In answer to that, he blatantly expressed his objections.

Tyrrell Hatton Shares His Resistance To LIV’s Unconventional Format

Hatton talked about his dislikes in the league,

“If I’m honest I’m not in love with the shotgun start. I like the idea of everybody being on the golf course at the same time, and I think that would still be achievable with a two-tee start. Mainly because I don’t like – the warm-up situation is hard. Ultimately you want to have a nice warm-up, do your routine and get to the tee as and when you want.”

Added to that, he continued,

“If I tee off the first or 10th, I will be walking onto the tee three minutes before I’m due to go. I’d get to the putting green just shy of 10 minutes before…with a shotgun start you have to leave 20 minutes before your tee time. You might be at the furthest point on the golf course… Maybe it is just learning to deal with it as its new experiences, but we will see what happens.”

Hatton also shared about how he was in negotiations with the circuit for months, irrespective of the fact that he moved to the league just before their first event.

“I spoke with Jon during that time and to be honest nothing happening in the December…we had another call to my agent and we obviously spoke about it.”

Hatton also told how a coin toss helped him sign the contract at 7:29 pm. Apart from this, the former DP World Tour golfer is taking time to fit into the new system and he’ll probably cope with the shotgun start in the near future.