“Disappointed With The Score” – Anthony Kim Reacts As He Finishes Last After The End Of LIV Golf Jeddah First Round

Mar 18, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Anthony Kim hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Kim has finally made his return to professional golf after 12 12-year break. He was seen playing at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in LIV Golf Jeddah. However, his comeback round was surely not the one he or his fans would have expected. The former Ryder Cup star shot a forgettable score of 6 over 76 in the opening round On Friday.

After the end of his round, Kim spoke in an interview and expressed his disappointment and stated that he played much better than what his scorecard reflected. As quoted by the league on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, he said,

“Obviously disappointed with the score, but I played much better than the score.” Kim added by saying, “I’ve got a lot to build on. Just made a lot of unforced errors and that was unfortunate, but I feel like I’m not that far away.”

Anthony Kim will be back again on Saturday at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the second round of the LIV Golf Jeddah. He will tee off in the shotgun start at 11:15 am local time and will be seen playing alongside Bubba Watson and Graeme McDowell on Saturday.

“I Would Be Lying” – Anthony Kim Expresses Disappointment Over Not Meeting His Expectations In LIV Golf Jeddah Round One

The former Ryder Cup star started well as he shot a par shot on his first hole. However, he followed it with an unfortunate birdie on the second hole. By the end of Friday’s round at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, he had carded just one birdie and seven bogeys to finish on an over-par 6 score.

While expressing his frustration about the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah, Anthony Kim said that he expected to shoot a score around par. The American golfer revealed that he made “unforced errors” which ultimately landed him into the position he was at by the end of the first round.

“I would be lying to say that I didn’t have certain expectations. At least even if I played bad, I thought I would shoot around par,” Kim said. “It was unfortunate that I made so many unforced errors from the middle of the fairway. That’s generally my strength is my iron game. To make so many unforced errors is really disappointing.”

Anthony Kim also spoke about his first experience of playing in the LIV Golf League. He said,

“As far as the experience that we’ve had and the people that are here helping us, it’s been amazing. Never felt anything like it, and I’m so excited to be a part of this. Look forward to being a part of this for a long time.”

The 38-year-old American will hope to perform better in the second round of the LIV Golf Jeddah on Saturday. His first-round scorecard was not worthy enough to reflect the kind of skillset he possesses. Now, it remains to be seen if Anthony Kim bounces back at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in the second round.