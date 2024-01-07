How the Sentry Tournament Has Proven That the PGA Tour’s Still Got Game

A golfer hits his ball out of a greenside bunker on the third hole during the 2023 U.S. Senior Open media day on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Sentry World in Stevens Point. Sentry World hosted the tournament from June 29 to July 2.

Professional golf has been in ruckus for quite some time, and there’s no certainty for the future. While a few big-shot golfers have their future secured on the tour, the mules or low-ranked golfers on the circuit are worried about their place. Amid the chaos, the three days of Sentry have proven that the PGA Tour has yet to display a lot in golf. Moreover, the signature event has been more open than ever, allowing non-winners to participate.

Advertisement

Currently, Chris Kirk and Akshay Bhatia are topping the leaderboard. Kirk sits atop with 21-under and Bhatia sits beneath him. In the last round, both golfers tied for the same score. Let’s see what the golfers feel about this opportunity to play at Kapalua Plantation Course.

PGA Tour Golfers Express Their Feelings About the Sentry Tournament

In an interview, Kirk reflected on his thoughts about the experience at Sentry.

Advertisement

“I may go play great tomorrow, and somebody may play a little bit better. There’s only so much control you have over that. So, you just kind of stay with your process and just go do it.”

Then Bhatia, who dropped out of college and turned pro at the age of 17, got an opportunity to participate in the signature events after winning the Barracuda Championship. Here’s what he feels about his experience at Sentry.

“I feel like I deserved to have an opportunity to get into the signature events and have a different year, kind of looking at the schedule, right, because it’s hard to pick and choose.”

Bhatia feels that playing seven tournaments in a row is tough for him but that’s what it demands to get into the AT&T Pebble Beach and Genesis Invitational. His victory at Sentry might also confirm his participation at the Augusta National.

On the other hand, Kirk has been through a battle to recover from alcoholism. He had been aloof from golf for quite some time, which led to his missing out on the Tour Championships since 2014. This week’s Sentry also welcomes names that are not recognized much in the tour. Golfers like Harris English and Brendon Todd acquire positions within the top 20 positions on the leaderboard. Closely following Bhatia is Ben An, who lost his tour card once but gained it back and is sitting at T3 on the leaderboard.

Advertisement

An feels grateful to be playing at the event and that he is a part of a signature tournament. The Sentry, which previously welcomed champions, has become more open. Especially to golfers like An, who had no career wins.

The field of Sentry has created a revolution in the world of golf, having renowned names like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa, along with low-ranked golfers. The tour is considering all sorts of players so that the mules are not left behind. But what caters more to the audience are the popular faces and that’s a marketing strategy any agency follows.