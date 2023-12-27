Watch – When Five-Year-Old Tiger Woods Asked Santa For Golf Clubs As Christmas Gift

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

An old video of legendary Tiger Woods was recently found circulating online wherein the 15-time major champion was merely five years old. In the video he is seen saying that he wanted 1 iron and 2 iron golf clubs from Santa Claus as his Christmas Gift. Later in the same video, he swung a golf club to hit a ball on the golf course.

NUCLR GOLF, shared the video on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. Someone asked Tiger Woods what he wanted Santa Claus to bring him that Christmas. The young Woods initially said he did not know what he wanted. When asked again if he wanted golf clubs or balls as a present, he replied that he wanted golf clubs.

“He Is So Cutie Then And Still” – Fans React To Five-Year-Old Tiger Woods’ Viral Christmas Video

At the tender age of two, Tiger Woods was introduced to the game of golf by his sports-loving father, Earl Woods. Nobody would have known that an adorable kid would go on to record himself as the most influential golfer of all time. In the recent viral video of the 82-time PGA Tour Champion, fans showered their love on him.

The video received many reactions on Tiger innocently wishing for golf clubs as a Christmas present. One fan described the legendary golfer as a “cutie”. She added by calling him an “adorable human.”

Another fan noted that most of the kids would simply ask for golf clubs but called Tiger Woods as a kid very different as he asked for 1 irons and 2 irons.

Fans were hardly in any mood to stop showering their love over an adorable video of five-year-old Tiger Woods. Let’s take a closer look on the top comments from fans:

Although the video is almost 40 years old, it is quite evident that Tiger Woods was destined to be a professional golfer. His love for golf was built into him from a very young age. His sheer dedication and victory counts speak volumes of his love for the game.