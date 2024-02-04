Jordan Spieth Plays A Prank On His Caddie Who Ended Up Hitchhiking

Apr 6, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jordan Spieth talks with his caddie, Michael Greller, on the tenth green during the first round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network Pga Masters Tournament First Round

Jordan Spieth was joined by his caddie, Michael Greller on the No Laying Up podcast where an exciting story came to light when Spieth’s prank ended up driving his caddie into hitchhiking. The incident took place at the 2017 Pebble Beach, where the duo is competing currently.

As of now, Spieth is at T39 with a third round of 69. He secured three birdies amidst the unpleasant weather, and it’s a dilemma whether the event will dissolve over 54 holes. Spieth’s caddie narrated a story of the same course in 2017. Let’s learn what made Greller hitchhike!

When Jordan Spieth Drove His Caddie Into Hitchhiking

When asked if Greller was ever angry with Spieth, he stated that the player never upset him. But there was an instance when Spieth’s action got on his nerves. The story followed Spieth’s excellent second round at Spyglass Hill with 65, and then the caddie travelled to Pebble Beach with the golfer.

They took a minivan and Ellie joined them. The golfer and his wife were in the front seats and Michael sat in the back. Then, Jordan asked his caddie to jump out and close the door. So, his caddie followed the instructions. But Jordan wanted to annoy his caddie so he took off the van and left his caddie behind. “Just takes off and starts driving”, said Michael. Then, as the caddie chased them, the golfer again took off in the van.

In the entire scenario, Spieth’s wife had no idea.

“No idea what to do because she wasn’t going to, like, speak up to me for whatever reason and then she was also like, are you serious, you’re not going to go back?”

Grellar had no phone to contact anybody and was wondering how to get back. Thus, the caddie was forced to hitchhike his way back. Greller said,

“Literally had my thumb out and some random person brought me back to Pebble, and then I couldn’t find my wife…was actually more mad at Ellie. Like Ellie, how did you let him just take off on me? So Ellie had gone home and I had to borrow a caddie’s phone, call Ellie, and she came back and got me about 45 minutes later.”

Thus, it was the only time Grellar was upset with Jordan for the naive joke. But gradually, he became accustomed to all that with time.