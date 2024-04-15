“We Got Plenty Of Time” – Max Homa And His Caddie Share Candid Conversation On Augusta National’s 11th Hole

Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Max Homa lines up a putt on the no. 9 green during the second round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Max Homa had a brilliant outing in the 2024 Masters last week. Although he missed the opportunity to claim his first green jacket, he did finish tied for third rank on the leaderboard. During the final round’s play, the golfer and his caddie shared a candid conversation on the 11th hole at Augusta National.

The conversation between Max Homa and his caddie Joe Greiner was certainly the highlight of the back nine holes on Sunday. While the golfer was on the 11th hole, he said to his caddie referring to the 12th tee,

“We got plenty of time.”

To which, Joe Greiner replied,

“If it’s staying consistent, it’s fine.” He added and reminded the target to Homa by saying, “Our target is still the right side of the green.” Later on, Joe Greiner said, “Everything you’re doing, you’re thinking about it the right way.”

Meanwhile, when Max Homa returned to his shot position to the shot again, Joe Greiner then revealed the golfer where the target area was.

“The right side of the 12th green. Short-right is where you’re going to be.”

Despite Losing The 2024 Masters, Max Homa Revealed His After Party Play If He Had Won On Sunday

The Burbank-born golfer missed the chance to claim his first major title at Augusta National. Despite starting two strokes behind the 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler, Homa’s final round 1 over-par score left him devoid of winning the 2024 Masters.

After completing his campaign at Augusta National, Max Homa gave an interview. He was asked about what were his plans if he had won the green jacket. As quoted by Mirror, he said,

“What do I think tomorrow will feel like?” Homa repeated the media person’s question and replied, “I haven’t drank in a really, really, really long time. We’ve been waiting for Sunday after the Masters. So, probably not great (laughs).”

Max Homa finished on T3 rank on the leaderboard. He earned a decent prize money paycheck of $1,040,000 and earned 31.33 OWGR points. He has now broken inside the top 10 in the World Rankings and is currently ranked 9th. The Burbank-born golfer will be next seen playing on the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage. He will hope for redemption at Harbour Town Golf Links.