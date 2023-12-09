After Jon Rahm’s Shocking Move to LIV Golf, Could Tony Finau be Next?

A primary asset of the PGA Tour, Jon Rahm declared his decision on Thursday to join hands with LIV Golf in a shoking turn of events. And now, after Rahm, there are speculations about Tony Finau’s possible move to the Saudi-backed league. Presently, the American is playing with LPGA pro Nelly Korda at the Grand Thornton Invitational, and they sit atop the leaderboard with 16 under 56.

On Friday, Finau had two chances to dispel rumors about his potential switch to LIV, but both times he declined to do just that. Instead, he went on to vaguely dismiss the questions as part of his defense.

Tony Finau Keeps Off Addressing LIV Rumors

When first asked in a press conference during the Grand Thornton Invitational if he was being approached by LIV Golf, the six-time PGA Tour winner didn’t outright deny the rumors.

“I have nothing to say right now. I haven’t heard anything.”

After some time, he was again asked whether he reacted to his name being tossed as a future LIV defector. To which he answered,

“No, not yet. I haven’t let anything marinate other than just playing right now.”

Finau’s agent, Chris Armstrong, admitted that everything was just rumor and speculation. Finau currently stands in the 21st position in the OWGR rankings. The 34-year-old along with Tyrell Hatton are among the most talked-about names who might be looking to follow in Rahm’s footsteps.

Jason Day’s name still circulates as a potential LIV candidate, although he admitted to the Palm Beach Post that LIV Golf is not for him.

“I still struggle to watch LIV. I do like some of the concepts they have. They just haven’t quite nailed either the format or the true excitement of what they’re trying to accomplish.”

Jon Rahm’s switch to LIV Golf is a matter of concern for the PGA Tour. Players are visibly losing trust in the tour, especially after the tour finalized a merger behind the curtains, informing no one of what was taking place. Rahm stated in a press conference that he sees growth with LIV Golf and that the league is ever-evolving. He also added that family was a big reason for the decision. Tony Finau supports his reason for the switch. “He made the best decision he felt was right for his family and himself.”

Not just Finau, but Rory McIlroy feels the same. He even went on to argue that the Ryder Cup should think about changing its rules after Rahm’s departure. What lies ahead is uncertain, but one thing is for sure: unless the framework agreement is finalized this civil war between the two tours will continue to affect the sport as well as its fans.