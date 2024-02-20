Why Was Former Masters Champion Angel Cabrera Jailed?

Angel Cabrera of Villa Allende, Cordoba, Argentina, tees off at the 10th hole during the first day of the Chubb Classic, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Lely Resort in Lely, Florida. Ndn 0213 Ja Chubb Classic 065

The former Masters champion Angel Cabrera served in Argentina prison for 30 months. He was jailed on the accusation of gender assault with his romantic partner. He was released on parole earlier in August 2023 and later in December, the PGA Tour cleared him to participate in its events.

While speaking in an interview with Golf Digest, the 54-year-old accepted his wrongdoings and said that he was not in his senses.

“I made serious mistakes.” Cabrera added, “I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted, and when I wanted.”

Later on, in the same interview, Angel Cabrera wished to clean up his image with whatever he had in his control.

“I’m going to work as hard as I can to clean up my image. I want to recover the stature I had as an athlete,” the former Masters champion said, “Golf is everything to me. It’s my life. I have to continue.”

Angel Cabrera is known for his impeccable golf swing and a habit of smoking cigarettes before each hole. However, his life has been full of criminal cases lodged against him. Back in January 2021, Interpol issued a red notice against the two-time major champion as he left Argentina without permission from the authorities. He was charged with multiple cases such as illegal intimidation, physical assault, and theft.

Until June 2021, the former Masters champion served his time in the Brazilian jail. Cabrera was then transferred to his home country to complete his extradition. In July 2021, he was found guilty of the charges and was punished for two years of imprisonment. Later, in November 2022, he was again found guilty of physical assault and was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment in the Argentine jail.

When Will Angel Cabrera Make His PGA Tour Return?

The two-time major champion made his comeback to competitive golf with the PGA Tour Latinoamerica’s Coast Open earlier in December 2023. Now, he is all set to make a return to the PGA Tour-sanctioned event, the Hassan II Golf Trophy. The tournament is scheduled to take place between February 22 and February 24, 2024.

Since Angel Cabrera does not have a visa, the Hassan II Golf Trophy in North Africa (the country does not require a visa) was the best choice to make his comeback. The tournament will be played at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam and will have a prize purse of $2,000,000.

The former Masters champion will hope to perform well and try to clear his image at the upcoming PGA Tour Champions event.