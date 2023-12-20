“Could the PGA Do More Damage to Itself?”: Fans Dumbfounded With Angel Cabrera Decision

Angel Cabrera has been cleared to play on the PGA Tour after being released on parole from the Argentine prison. A spokesperson from the Northern American golf tour confirmed that the two-time major champion can participate in the Tour’s sanctioned event. Although there was confirmation if he was ever suspended. Last year, he was sentenced to two years in prison after he was found involved in domestic violence with his partner, Cecilia Torres Mana. The case was also supported by his former partner, Micaela Escudero.

NUCLR GOLF, a popular golf update page on X (formerly Twitter), shared the news and garnered a lot of attention from the fans. They were not happy with the decision by the Tour to allow Cabrera who was convicted of domestic violence. One of them criticized the Tour by asking what they could do more to damage their image.

Another fan did not agree with the decision taken by the PGA Tour. He called Angel Cabrera “a criminal” and called this act “unacceptable and unforgivable”.

One of the commenters called the Northern American golf tour a “joke”. He criticized them for allowing a player who hit a woman but banned the players who joined another tour.

Another fan had similar views as he said that the PGA Tour considered harassing a woman as “less of a crime” than playing on a different golf tour.

One of the fans was confused about what happened to Angel Cabrera. He asked why was the golfer sentenced to prison.

Another fan said that the PGA Tour was now “building their brand around convicts”. He stated that he was glad that he chose to watch “Pickleball and resurging Professional Bowling” instead of golf.

More of the fans commented on the PGA Tour allowing Angel Cabrera to participate in their events. Most of them had similar views stating that the Tour was okay with allowing a criminal but not with a player who goes to LIV Golf. Some of the top comments on X are:

“I made serious mistakes” – Angel Cabrera repents his behavior and actions with his partners

The two-time major champion recently gave an interview to Golf Digest which is published in the December-January edition. He stated that he was ashamed of the behavior. Earlier this August, he was released from the Argentine prison.

While describing his mistakes, Angel Cabrera was quoted by ESPN as saying,

“I made serious mistakes. I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted”

Cabrera described his actions as wrong and urged forgiveness from Micaela and Celia. He said that they had their bad luck of being with him at his worst and stated that he was not the devil but he did do some bad things.

“That was wrong. I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of being with me when I was at my worst. I wasn’t the devil, but I did bad things,” Cabrera said.

As per the report by Golf Digest, Angel Cabrera’s longtime coach, Charlie Epps, said that he has been taking six-hour sessions a week to treat his alcohol addictions.

Just last week, the three-time PGA Tour champion returned to competitive golf after serving almost 30 months in prison. He participated in the Coast Open at the Abierto del Litoral.