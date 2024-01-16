“Will Now Be Seen As a World Class Signing”: LIV Golf Fans About Turn On Impending Signing For Jon Rahm’s Team Called Out

LIV Golf League is all set for its third season, however, before they begin their campaign they have to finalize a few very important things. The first on the list is Rahm’s reported ‘Legion XIII’ team roster. A few reports suggest that reigning US Open Champion Wyndham Clark is almost nearing his negotiations with the Saudi-backed league and could join the Spaniard.

LIV Golf Updates, a page on X (formerly Twitter), shared a post informing about the rumors regarding the newest team in the league for the 2024 season. It stated that Caleb Surratt is another notable name, besides Wyndham Clark, who is reported to have joined Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII. He is one of the top-rising amateur golfers across the globe. Also, it is rumored that the Spaniard personally wanted him and Clark in his new team.

Fans React to Impending Signings for Jon Rahm Led LIV Golf Team, Legion XIII

Soon after LIV Golf Updates shared the information about reports suggesting two top players joining Jon Rahm’s new Legion XIII team, fans could not control their emotions and jumped into the comment section. One of the fans wrote that ‘LIV fans’ mocked Wyndham Clark last season and would now see him as ‘a world-class signing’.

Another fan praised the additions of Wyndham Clark and Jon Rahm to the new roster. He added that Caleb Surratt and the other reported player Kevin Vincent would certainly define the performance of Legion XII.

A fan stated that none of the players reported that joining would draw more viewership for LIV Golf. He added the Phoenix Open would draw more views instead.

One fan said that Clark was already a valuable player before his US Open victory. He gave a fact to prove his point and added that the golfer recorded three top-10 finishes, a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had moved over 80 places on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Some fans felt that Caleb Surratt’s singing was probably temporary. He would be replaced once the LIV Golf League finds a more established player. Some other fans stated that the Amateur golfer earning hundreds of thousands of dollars was a way better deal at his age.

There were several fan reactions, but, let’s take a closer at some top comments from the fans:

Although, Wyndham Clark’s deal with LIV Golf is still not confirmed and neither the golfer has made any official announcement regarding the same. However, when Jon Rahm was rumored to join the league, it had a similar setup and social media attention. However, if the current US Open champion is indeed joining, the league would have three reigning major champions in the 2024 season.