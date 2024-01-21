“Roger Federer Was Able To Get His Logo From Nike”: Fans Have A Laugh At Tiger Woods & TaylorMade’s New Collaboration Logo

After parting ways with Nike, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods could have a new clothing sponsor. Although there is no official announcement from either party, the leading golf equipment manufacturer, TaylorMade, might launch a new clothing line called ‘Sunday Red’.

Advertisement

As reports circulated online, fans were quite curious to know more about the upcoming partnership. However, there is no clarity on whether TaylorMade will launch a standalone lifestyle brand or will collaborate with any established brands in the market.

Since Tiger Woods already announced his departure from Nike, he will certainly require a new apparel partner. He also hinted that his “new chapter” could commence in Los Angeles. Coincidentally, the venue also hosts the PGA Tour event, the Genesis Invitational.

Advertisement

Fans React To Tiger Woods And TaylorMade’s Reported New Collaboration

NUCLR GOLF shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), in which it shared that TaylorMade could have a new patented brand name such as TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC or Sunday Red Application. It also had a mysterious caption hinting at Tiger Woods’ collaboration with the leading golf equipment manufacturers.

Fans were quick enough to jump into the comment section and share their thoughts on the possible new partnership between Woods and TaylorMade. One fan suggested that the golf legend should negotiate with Nike to take his TW logo with him. He supported it by adding that Roger Federer was able to take the logo when he parted ways with Nike.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DieselMSU95/status/1748563089992065153?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan stated that the logo was not at all good enough.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RampCapitalLLC/status/1748755132580540573?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

One fan was quite interested in buying new apparel featuring Tiger Woods, however, he stated that he would be hesitant because of the logo.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/freeguy24/status/1748734586002051455?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Most of the fans had similar opinions regarding Tiger Woods and TaylorMade’s rumored partnership. However, a few of them were hesitant to support the deal because of the logo. They called it “unattractive” and wished the golfer to have brought his logo from Nike.

Let’s take a look at some top comments from the fans:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mikeholt23/status/1748806244440170983?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TArkins/status/1748746470550032815?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dazunderscore/status/1748725834389574122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lertchais_/status/1748588197162938680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RonaldPSeyb/status/1748596003941314664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/golf_rated/status/1748543243292418316?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/deanpapas/status/1748571845731774798?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/silent_cal30/status/1748743062640054391?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PGoodieTX/status/1748888196908273725?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans may have different reactions to the logo of the rumored TaylorMade clothing line, however, it may certainly not have an effect on Tiger Woods joining the golf equipment manufacturer. If the reports are true, the announcement could possibly be made during the Genesis Invitational 2024 which starts on February 15.