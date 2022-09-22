GTA 6 Leaked Footage Had Fans Making Memes And Sympathizing Rockstar On Twitter

Twitter reacts to Rockstar’s upcoming GTA 6 leaks that have caused mayhem on every social media this week. Fans are divided in their opinions.

A GTAForums user leaked footage of Rockstar’s Magnum Opus GTA franchise’s upcoming installation, and fans are going crazy over the gameplay.

Most complained about how it looked unfinished, while some said it was an improvement over the previous. However, some were celebrating the occasion of the leaks.

Some sympathetic fans were siding with Rockstar’s Dev team, however, as we look at how wild the reactions from Twitter are.

Twitter Reacts: The Ones Who Memed it

Twitter User Cherry even used the Queen’s Death as a stepping stone for their meme. As you can see below, Homelander does not look happy.

The Queen realizing she lived for 96 years and couldn’t witness these GTA 6 leaks

pic.twitter.com/CnPYvowudO — Cherry (@jexless_lfc) September 18, 2022



Another user named Okami Games used the good ol’ wanted level joke. It gives context to the leaker and how they might be getting hunted down by Rockstar devs. In essence, the tweet does prove the point.

The Wanted Level of the guy who leaked GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/whxhuHLOpc — Okami Games (@Okami13_) September 18, 2022

Another user named aryaa made a meme comparing stealing in-game to devs taking money from customers outside of it.

Twitter Reacts: The Ones Who Sympathized

While some fans were poking fun at the leak, there were sympathetic content creators and fans who realized the importance of hard work and expressed the same in their Tweets.

Brian Horton, Creative Director of Wolverine PS5, expressed his displeasure at the leak by Tweeting the following:

Leaks aren’t cool, or funny. Game devs work hard to make the best possible experiences, and we want everyone to enjoy them as intended. Wishing the world class devs at Rockstar support, can’t wait to play your next masterpiece. https://t.co/zJrFMeTYek — Brian Horton (@BrianHortonArt) September 19, 2022

Another user called Lez argued that Gamers no nothing of the Development process whatsoever in his Tweet.

The GTA 6 Leak proves that gamers have no idea about how game development works whatsoever ☠️ These homies are complaining that the game looks unfinished when it literally is… — Lex (@MrTLexify) September 18, 2022

The reactions show how engaged the fans and creators are with this game.