Celebrating Valentine’s Day, Simone Biles Admits Cherishing Husband Jonathan Owens Every Day

Valentine’s Day brought in all the loved ones appreciating their partners, and star gymnast Simone Biles wasn’t far behind. Known for her doting on her husband, NFL icon Jonathan Owens, Biles made sure to make him feel appreciated.

The day also marked their engagement, which made the celebration sweeter. Biles bombarded her socials with pictures of her and Owens, declaring her appreciation for him. The NFL icon also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their special day.

While Biles seemed to express how she didn’t need a special day to celebrate her love for her husband, it didn’t hurt to flaunt her feelings. Her Instagram stories featured the couple happily huddled together, posing for pictures. Be it professional shoots or casual selfies, they seemed content with each other. Simone expressed her feelings for her husband in the post’s caption:

“Every day feels like valentines day with you.”

Meanwhile, Owens had a long note dedicated to his wife. Sharing glimpses from when he got down on one knee and popped the question, the NFL icon was grateful for his ‘rock’ being by his side always.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend…I can’t believe that it’s been 2 years since this amazing day, man does time fly. You’re my rock, i feel like i can accomplish anything as long as i have you by my side.”

The love shower doesn’t stop there, though. Known for spoiling each other with gifts, the gymnast recently shared how Owens treated her to flowers and luxury accessories. She revealed how she had been crying all day, and her husband’s gesture melted her heart.

While being attached to the hip, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens faced some backlash

The couple might be strong enough to endure the hardships that life throws their way. However, in a recent twist of events, Owens faced the wrath of gymnastics enthusiasts after one of his statements didn’t translate properly.

In a podcast featuring various NFL safety players, Owens confessed how he never heard of his wife, Biles, before they began dating. What added fuel to the fire was the Green Bay Packers icon claiming that he was the ‘catch’ in their relationship.

Biles even suggested that fans would eventually know her as Owens’ wife, which snowballed into days’ worth of criticism and backlash. Nevertheless, there’s no denying that the couple loves and supports each other beyond limits.