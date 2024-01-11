“I Was Truly Petrified”: Simone Biles Admits Not Being ‘As Comfortable’ During Her International Comeback

Gymnastics fans had a moment of utter joy when they witnessed their long-lost star, Simone Biles, return to the curb with the same skill and zeal. With her return to the international stage after two years, the star’s hiatus was left behind for what lay ahead. But did Biles hold the same narrative?

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Olympic hero sat down to talk about her return, the Paris Olympics, supporting her NFL icon husband, Jonathan Owens, and more. Amidst this, she dwelled on her true feelings being on stage at the World Championships, with all eyes on her.

After her Tokyo Olympics tragedy, where the icon faced a dangerous case of ‘twisties’, she decided to take a break from the sport for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, she had her wedding to plan, vacations to be at, and her husband to cheer for. Eventually, however, she saw the perfect opportunity to return.

Was it all chalked out to perfection? Far from it. The Olympian’s idea of return was to get herself as comfortable as possible. This meant frequenting her gym to get used to the environment once again. And finally, when coach Cecile Landi found the perfect window of opportunity to approach the gymnast, she convinced her to return to the bars and beams.

Recalling the overwhelming response and pressure, Biles admitted that while she felt she was in her element, apprehension hung thick in the air. All of her rehearsals, practice, and skills were put to the test.

“I was truly petrified. I had the training to back it up because we worked really hard, [but] I wasn’t as confident or as comfortable as I wanted to be.”

Yet, when it came to giving her best, the star gymnast proved why she was one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world. No one could tell that Biles had been on a hiatus. The finesse and perfectly executed moves bagged her four golds at the World Championships. The 26-year-old became the oldest US woman athlete to win those medals.

“Just taking [the] risk of allowing myself to be vulnerable in front of a crowd competing again was a win for me.”

Will Simone Biles be a part of the upcoming Paris Olympics?

For Biles’ world that came crashing down with the Tokyo Olympics, fans hoped for a redemption. Many speculated and wondered if the icon would ever return to the Olympic stage to grab her glory back. But she believed things were more laid-back this new year.

Admitting that being on the Olympic team wasn’t in her hands, the star gymnast maintained her response across various interviews. She stated whether or not she made it to the vault, she’d be there at the sidelines cheering. She recently admitted that, unlike speculations, not making it to the Olympics wouldn’t crush her dreams. Entering a new era of being relaxed and flexible, Biles hopes to bring an improved sense of self to the table.