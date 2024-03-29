Noah Lyles and Track and Field World Join in the Appreciation of Young Gun Letsile Tebogo’s 2024 Season Openers

The 20-year-old track sensation Letsile Tebogo is the subject of much talk. Among the numerous achievements of the Botswana sprinter is his present status as an undefeated candidate in his 2024 season. In response to a question posed by Travis Miller, NBC Sports’ Director of Social Media, fans, including Noah Lyles, shared their favorite Letsile Tebogo moments from the season.

The sprinter from Botswana competed in the Curro Podium Final at Pilditch Stadium, Pretoria, as the first event of his 2024 season. He won the 300-meter dash with a time of 30.69 seconds. At the Athletics Grand Prix 2, he raced the 400 meters in 44.29 seconds, which was good enough to win gold again.

But his most recent 200-meter run has shocked everyone. With a time of 19.94 seconds at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 3, Tebogo claimed the world lead timing for himself. As he approaches the long-standing WR set by Jamaican icon Usain Bolt, 19.19 seconds, he also becomes the first athlete to achieve a time that is 20 seconds lower this season.

By scoring these impressive feats, Tebogo has attracted fans’ attention. However, this list of fans also includes American track star Noah Lyles, who also appreciated the efforts that the sprinter from Botswana is putting in, as he also left a comment about his favorite moment.

After clocking in a WL and other impressive times, this fan is curious about the young star.

The feats of the track prodigy astounded this fan.

Letsile Tebogo is just starting his international track career and has a lot of records to set, as this fan has acknowledged.

The 200-meter WL has surely thrilled the track world. This fan’s favorite moment is also the same one.

Noah Lyles will face Letsile Tebogo in upcoming competitions

Many track and field competitions will be held this year; among the most important, the Paris Olympics will arguably be the most spectacular. Fans are excited, and Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo are getting ready for it. The American and Botswana athletes have shown throughout the season that they are intent on winning gold.

As Tebogo dominates in Africa, Lyles wins gold in the USA Indoor Championships and the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix; their track rivalry dates back to last year in Budapest, so they have battled each other previously as well. The fans are anticipating the grid battle, and the time is ticking.