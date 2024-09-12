“Not Everyone Knows the Full Story”– Noah Lyles Opens Up About Olympic Challenges, Personal Loss, and His Quest for Greatness

Being a public figure who isn’t afraid to stand up for what he feels is right is something Noah Lyles often faces flak for. The sprinter who aims to bring his sport into the spotlight through any means possible has often leaned on his loud personality for it. This has resulted not only in a wide variety of opinions but also in misinterpretation of his statements.

In a detailed conversation with Forbes, he admitted how this over-the-top image ultimately translated into an ironic situation at the Olympics.

The world knew Lyles for his loud cheers, high-energy entrances, and controversial takes. What they didn’t know about at the time was his emotional struggle behind the scenes in Paris as he battled COVID-19 and another tragedy.

Things began going downhill a week before the Olympics when Lyles found himself in a sluggish phase. Track athletes must keep up their mental zen for all the challenges they could face on the track. And for a competition at the scale of the Olympics, Lyles had to pull himself up to ensure he fulfilled his dream of getting back-to-back golds.

However, it all fell apart with his illness and another upsetting news that broke through his tough persona. Lyles got to know about the demise of his high school coach, Rashawn Jackson, and how he wouldn’t be able to attend his funeral service due to the Olympics.

Days passed by with the icon trying to cope with the loss, physical fatigue, and the overwhelming feeling of the competition. Meanwhile, after winning his bronze and eventually deciding to pull out of the Olympics due to his health, the criticisms raked up, with people voicing their opinions.

Some felt sorry for the lost potential he promised, others grew concerned about his physical and mental state, and many were skeptical about the high energy levels he had showcased just hours before he went down during the infamous 200m finals. But Lyles had an explanation for it:

“…we have to amp the body up so if it does get fatigued, you’re already at a high level and you have to ride that high as long as possible…“

This forced him to lean into his loud and brash self as much as possible before he finally crashed after the race. The technique may not have won him the gold he desired, but it kept him up for some time — enough to get him a podium finish.

Ultimately, Lyles’ takeaway was simple—there was more to the picture than what he revealed during the Olympics. It seemed like he had a lot more going on in the background that, he admitted, he would eventually reveal.

“Not everyone knows the full story…I’m waiting for the right media to bring out the full story.“

One may like or dislike Lyles for the image he has created of himself in the media and amongst the public. But that has only led to more conversations about him, his sport, and his future.

He might be holding in a lot of real talk about his true feelings and thoughts, but for now, the world can still agree on his mental fortitude toward his passion.