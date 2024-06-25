“Leave the Flipping to…”: Simone Biles Reveals Hilarious Sign Dedicated to Her and Fellow Olympian Sunisa Lee

Aug 5, 2023; Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA; Simone Biles (center) reacts during the awards ceremony after winning the all-around of the Core Hydration Classic at NOW Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Olympic trials for Gymnastics are super close, and the athletes are gearing up for what might be the competition of their lives. Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and many others have already exhibited their prowess in past competitions and are now ready for the finals. However, these serious moments of prep and stress were interrupted by a hilarious sighting courtesy of Biles.

The World Champion has often kept her fans updated on various brand deals, ventures, and occasional practice sessions via her social media handle. But it looks like Biles also couldn’t resist sharing a gag she spotted on the road over her Instagram stories.

The photo featured was of a digital speed sign, presumably on a highway, containing a quirky text. Since Biles had already made it to Minneapolis, it was on theme with the upcoming trials.

“Leave the flipping to Suni & Simone

Drive safe speeds”

The tongue-in-cheek reference of the popular gymnasts, intended as a road safety sign, was appreciated by Biles. In fact, both the iconic Olympians applauded the sign and found it hilarious.

Lee put up a similar picture on her Instagram stories by sharing a fan capture of the signboard. While the fan complimented the city of Minneapolis for its creativity, the Olympic gymnast simply found the concept quite unique.

“This is so cool…”

As Biles and Lee prepare to secure their seats for the upcoming Paris Olympics, they’ve had an eventful couple of competitions so far. Both seniors let their talent talk this summer while fans across the world watched in awe as they stunned at the vault. Throughout this, Lee and Biles admittedly shared a heartfelt moment that went down as one of the most precious exchanges in the sport.

Sunisa Lee credited Simone Biles for extra support during the US Gymnastics Championships

Competitions can be seriously overwhelming, especially with stakes as high as a ticket to the Olympic trials. Lee had been battling some serious kidney issues that had been hindering her weight and balance during practice, but she fought through it like a champ. However, she faced a dodgy moment during the US Gymnastics Championships, which almost broke her confidence.

That’s when Biles stepped in like a true comrade as she watched her fellow Olympian stumble and go through the exact moment she faced during the Tokyo Olympics. ‘Twisties’ are a mental block that often plagued gymnasts by affecting their performance. The Texan native checked up on Lee, made sure to amp up her spirits with encouraging words, and cheered for her throughout the session. Both eventually made it through the competition, thick as thieves with a tighter bond.