Who Is Noah Lyles’ Girlfriend and Where Are They Vacationing After the Paris Olympics?

Noah Lyles may have had a rocky stint at the Paris Olympics when he quit halfway through due to COVID-19. Despite that, he made it out with a gold and bronze medal and was prepared for more competitions during the upcoming season. But all of this could wait since he needed a well-deserved break and getaway, along with his partner.

Lyles has been open about his blossoming relationship with fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield. The sprinting couple have often grabbed attention for their love, banter, and chemistry on and off the track. But who is Bromfield, and how did she meet Lyles?

Junelle Bromfield and her relationship with Noah Lyles

The 26-year-old is a Jamaican sprinter who, just like her boyfriend, is an Olympian and won a bronze in the 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics. She mostly specializes in long-distance running and takes pride in representing her country and culture – something that Lyles respects and appreciates.

The couple met sometime in 2017 when Bromfield initiated a conversation with the then-newbie Lyles. While they initially witnessed several differences and decided to remain friends, the spark had always been there. Eventually, they wanted to give their romance another shot, and in 2020, they got together and remained that way ever since.

Apart from her sprinting gig, Bromfield has a degree in law from the University of Technology in Kingston, Jamaica. She’s currently an integral part of the Jamaican Olympic contingent and has been friends with Lyles for about eight years.

While she seems to have faced some losses in her personal life, Bromfield has famously been extremely close to Lyles’ mother – Keisha Caine Bishop. In fact, when she moved to California, she once revealed how Bishop had insisted she move in with them and would even drive her to practice every time.

Where did the couple go for their vacation?

Lyles, it seems, has a penchant for attracting sticky situations around him, even if it’s in the form of an innocent mistake. After the Paris Olympics, the couple needed a well-deserved break and had been taking the internet by storm with their sunkissed pictures in swimsuits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junelle Bromfield (@junellebromfield)

However, neither of them had disclosed where they had been taking a break away from the track. It wasn’t until a mistake on Lyles’ part that he tagged the location of the luxury resort in one of his now-deleted posts.

It turns out that the couple had been unwinding in the Dominican Republic, soaking up some sunshine and dancing away their woes. Fans have been supportive of their decision to take a break, hyping up the couple’s chemistry on camera.