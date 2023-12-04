Simone Biles Dons Her Cheerleading Hat for Husband Jonathan Owens at the Packers vs Chiefs Game

Gymnastics legend Simone Biles has painted the town green since her husband, NFL champion Jonathan Owens’ move to the Green Bay Packers. The couple made waves with their star-studded marriage and have set relationship goals around every corner. Now, with the eagerly anticipated Packers vs. Chiefs game in full swing, Biles took up the role of being a personal cheerleader for her husband.

Fans have also been looking forward to the game to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift cheering for her Kansas City Chiefs’ champion boyfriend, Travis Kelce. With the sports and entertainment worlds colliding, sports enthusiasts also wondered if they would spot the Olympic hero and the pop star together.

Donning the cheerleader’s hat for her husband is not a new occurrence for Biles; however, the 7-time Olympic gold medalist has time and again set the bar high with customized jerseys and accessories. Proudly sporting Owens’ name on her puffy jacket, Biles took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable video of them.

The short clip featured the Olympian waving to Owens as he came over and kissed her. Amidst loud cheers from fans, the couple shared words of encouragement before the NFL star fist-bumped her and returned to the game. Biles dedicated the video to her husband with the words:

“I love you baby.”

While fans gushed over the couple’s sweet moment, it is no secret that the Olympic star ups her cheerleading game at her husband’s every match. Before he played for the Packers, Jonathan Owens was an integral part of the Houston Texans. And Biles made sure to get as creative with her support for her beau as possible.

Simone Biles’ creative outfits customized for her love

Just like fans sporting their favorite player’s jerseys to show their support, Biles would almost always have Owens’ jersey number printed on her clothes. During his term with the Houston Texans, Owens’ jersey number ’36’ would often appear on the gold medalist’s attire.

From hoodies with the word “Owens” on it to an eye-popping pair of jeans with his name strategically placed, the Olympian makes sure to not only be her husband’s biggest cheerleader but also support him out loud, quite literally.

The couple has always stuck around with each other through thick and thin. And amidst heartwarming moments like this, fans can’t wait to watch the roles reversed at the Paris 2024 Olympics.