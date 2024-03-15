“Happy Birthday to the Most Beautiful Soul...”: Husband Jonathan Owens Joins the Gymnastics World and Family in Wishing GOAT Simone Biles Her 27th Birthday

Winning a medal isn’t the only important day for athletes; there are many other days to celebrate too. Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles turned 27 on March 14, 2024. Many people, including fans and family, sent their best wishes on her special day. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, even took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her with a heartwarming message.

The happy pair will be celebrating their first anniversary next month. Biles has been with Owens for a long time. The Olympic gold medalist has seen him go through many ups and downs. Owens remained undrafted for a long time in the NFL, but Biles backed him up, and they both battled out all the critics.

The Chicago Bears recently signed Owens, and Biles was the most excited person in the room. The NFL player has immense love and respect for her wife, as he conveyed his feelings in the viral Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, my amazing wife. So crazy to me how life aligns you with the person that you’re meant to be with, you’ve made me a better man in so many ways i can’t explain it.”

Simone Biles became embroiled in many controversies after choosing not to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. She endured severe backlash, regardless of how candid she was about twisties or the mental block that happens to gymnasts, that prevented her from committing to the event. But Owens was the shelter that helped her overcome that storm.

It took a few years for Biles, but when she made an epic comeback in last year’s U.S. Championships by winning the title, Owens was the happiest person in the room. The power couple has always shown immense respect and support to each other in their hard times, making them a fan-favorite sports couple.

“My heart, my rock and my best friend all in one. I love you so much baby, this is going to be a special year for you and i can’t wait to support you every step along the way.”

Simone Biles couldn’t help herself, as this heartwarming Instagram post took her aback. She also left a reply in the comment section.

“Obsessed with you husband.”

Many other well-known individuals also joined this rally of wishes. Many of her family members, friends, and fans are included in this list.

More birthday wishes for Simone Biles

Among many wishes the gymnastics GOAT received on her Instagram, she shared American gymnast Zoe Miller’s first. The gymnast wrote on her Instagram story, saying,

“HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY BEST FREAKING FRIEND! You’re the best big sis ever and wouldn’t trade our relationship for the world. Thank you for always being there for me. Hope you eat all the hot dogs in the world (still I don’t know why you like hot dogs) I love you so much!!”

Simone Biles’ younger sister Adria Biles also dedicated four Instagram stories to her, and in one of them, she wrote,

“You’re my rock and I thank you everyday for being one of the best things in my life. I look up to you, I appreciate you and I love you. I feel like I hit the jackpot on the best sister.”

American gymnast Jordan Chiles also joined the wish parade, and in her Instagram story, she wrote,

“Everyone it’s her birthday!!! Happy birthday to my ride or die, my other half, my partner in crime and my big sis!! Mo I love you so much and wouldn’t change the world for anything!!! @simonebiles.”

Long-time best friend Kevin Waterman posted an Instagram story where he wished the gymnast and also shared a hint, saying,

“Happy birthday @simonebiles, hope it’s the best one yet!!! Excited for the year ahead, along with a wardrobe update.”

After the Paris Olympics, Biles will be competing at the Gold Over America Tour, a much-anticipated event. The official account of the event has also dedicated an Instagram post, as they wrote in the caption,

“Happy Birthday @simonebiles! Let’s celebrate the (goat emoji) and send her some birthday love today!”

For the sportswoman, this is a banner year. The Paris Olympics is her top priority, and with all the support she has received, Simone Biles will be targeting to present a spectacular performance on the sport’s biggest platform.