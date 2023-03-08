SEN SicK Arrested on a Class B Offense: Find Out Details Here

Valorant player SEN SicK was arrested on a Class B offense near a Ferrari Dealership. He is now in county jail and has yet to receive bail.

SEN SicK has been in headlines recently due to VCT LOCK IN drama. To recap, he was not allowed to enter the arena and a lot of allegations were pushed on him. He was visibly emotional on stream and people could see him being mentally unstable. However, quite recently he got arrested on a Class B offense near a Ferrari Dealership. Let us see what happened.

Also Read: What is the price of WWE 2K23 for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X?

SEN SicK Arrested for Criminal Trespassing on March 4th; Every Detail that You Need to Know

RED AND WHITE FERRARI I COME IN AS FRESH AS A PEPPERMINT! — Hunter Mims (@SicK_cs) March 3, 2023

Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims posted a video recording a Ferrari employee which was later deleted off of Twitter. However, we also found this cryptic tweet talking about a Ferrari on his Twitter. Hunter Mims was recording a video of the employee and entered into an altercation. The employee demanded that SicK leave the premises immediately which he refused. He was arrested on March 4th and has yet to receive bail at the time of writing.

He has been put in Collin County Jail in Texas. Due to his unstable online presence in the past few weeks, a lot of people have come out in support. Sentinels will replace him and will find a new substitute. In addition, Marved is in discussion to join the organization. SicK will either face a hefty fine or more than 180 days in Jail. Hunter has dealt with mental health issues in the past, however, these past few streams he has looked a lot more nervous and has not shown signs of healing.

SicK will also have to complete ‘Training’ after he is released. We do not know when the release will happen but we will keep you updated on this situation. For more news, stay tuned at The SportsRush.

Also Read: Genshin Impact Dehya Build: Artifacts, Weapons and Talent Materials