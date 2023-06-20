How to Find the Secret Gold Weapons in Vondel Park in Warzone 2.0

The newest map in Warzone 2.0, Vondel Park, has some gold weapons hidden throughout various areas of the map. The creators have put a lot of thought into them. That is why let us discuss how to find these gold weapons in Warzone 2.0.

Advertisement

Warzone 2.0 Season 4 is out now, and it has dazzled fans with its sheer amount of content. New metas, new weapons, and new maps. The most prominent of all the content pieces is the Vondel Park Resurgence style map.

In addition to being one of the most playable maps, it has six known Golden Guns concealed with all the necessary attachments to make them tick. This guide will explain how you can find all those guns in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

How to Find All Gold Weapons in Warzone 2.0 Vondel Park Map

KV Broadside

FJX Imperium

Signal 50

Victus XMR

M13B

Sakin MG38

How to Find All Gold Weapons in Warzone 2.0 Vondel Park Map

The Vondel Park map has many different weapons you can extract and keep for yourself as Contraband weapons in the game. Those include the KV Broadside Shotgun, the FJX Imperium, Victus XMR, Signal 50 Sniper Rifles, and many more, which we will look at in this guide.

These are scattered throughout various sections of the map, so it will take you more than one playthrough to find and get all of them for yourself. That being said, let us see how you can get each of them by exploring the map.

KV Broadside

This is one of the best KV Broadside builds one can make in the game. To find it, you must drop in at the Police Station POI in Vondel. It is located in the center of the map. The building has five floors to explore and loot and two ascensions.

We are only concerned with the first-floor prison cell. Head to the first floor and explore all the cells to find the Golden KV Broadside shotgun. It has the following attachments on it.

Advertisement

Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 25-Round Shell Drum

25-Round Shell Drum Ammunition: 12-Gauge Dragon’s Breath

12-Gauge Dragon’s Breath Barrel: Range 12 Barrel

FJX Imperium

The FJX Imperium is one of the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2.0, and the loadout made by devs for this Golden Variant is quite useful. You can find this weapon variant by venturing to the Castle POI, which is in the Northwest of the map.

Head over to the top floor of the 13th-century structure. You can find this weapon in a bedroom in the castle’s southwesternmost region. You will find this weapon beside a bookshelf placed on a red chair. It has the following attachments on it.

Optic : Forge Tac Delta 4

: Forge Tac Delta 4 Rear Grip: Skull-40 Rear Grip

Skull-40 Rear Grip Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition : .408 Explosive

: .408 Explosive Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Signal 50

The Signal 50 Sniper Rifle will be found in the Market POI of the Vondel Park map. The “NIEUWE STADSPOORT ” is the structure where you will find this gun. It has lots of AI enemies, so watch out for them. Clear them out, go to the second floor, and find a pool table southeast of the building.

You will find the weapon in the cue rack near the pool table. The Signal 50 has the following attachments.

Muzzle : Nilsound 90

: Nilsound 90 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Optic : Forge Tac Delta 4

: Forge Tac Delta 4 Magazine : 7-Round Magazine

: 7-Round Magazine Ammunition: .50 Cal High-Velocity Ammunition

Victus XMR

The next weapon is also another Sniper Rifle. You can find the Victus XMR in the Central Station POI. Head to the building and search for a ticket booth with “REISBILJET ” written on it. Once you do, head over to the nearest walkway so you can jump on top of the ticket booth.

Once you make the jump, activate your parachute as well since you will have to glide over to that. When you reach on top of the booth, you will see the weapon lying on the booth.

M13B

This weapon is the most difficult one to get. The M13B between the Market and Stadium POIs, the townhouses region. Use a stuck door to make your way to the center building. Go to the underwater passage, which you can find by dipping down to the canal. Carry a rebreather with you since you will be submerged for some time.

Now, you will have to swim to the end after you enter the canal. To do that, swim under the tunnel, take a left, and then swim till you can take the first right. Continue, and it will bring you near a red ladder that will lead you into a room with another red ladder.

Climbing that ladder will lead to a secret chamber. Inside the room, head towards the kitchen, and you will find the M13B near a trashcan near the refrigerator.

Sakin MG38

You will find this weapon in the Cruise Terminal, for which you need a key. However, please wait for the enemies to do the hard work for you and then swoop in to take them out. Go to the first floor and navigate towards a long corridor in the rear of the building. Search the hall until you find the Vondel Park Zoo poster and the Sakin MG 38 near it.

The attachments for this weapon are as follows.

Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Laser: Schlager PEO Box IV

Schlager PEO Box IV Barrel: 20” Bruen Silver Series

20” Bruen Silver Series Underbarrel: Demo Firm Grip

Demo Firm Grip Muzzle: TY-LR8

Those are all the weapons people have found so far on the map. There are rumors of plenty more weapons being around the map. We will update this guide if we see some more. For more Warzone 2.0 content, click here.