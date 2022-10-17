How to get Honeycomb in Minecraft? You can get some by cutting down a beehive or a bee nest with a pair of shears.

We all love honey, and getting some honeycombs in Minecraft is the fastest way to get some. That is why we will look at how to get some honeycombs in Minecraft. You can use these Honeycombs to craft candles, beehives, and more. Let us look at the steps.

How to get Honeycomb in Minecraft?

Step 1 – Getting Iron Ore and Smelting it

First, we will work on getting that iron ore and forming iron ingots out of it. You can find iron ore in mines and caves. After obtaining some, go to the smelting chamber and melt it to get iron ingots. Now, to make shears, you will need two of these iron ingots.

Step 2 – Crafting Shears

Crafting the shears is easy; you only need to place the iron ingots in the proper grids. Place the first one in the center while the second one goes in the bottom left.

Step 3- Finding a Beehive and Extracting Honey

There are honey levels in each beehive. Bees look for pollen when it is not raining; once the honey level reaches the maximum, honey begins dripping from the hive. It is easy to find the Beehives because they spawn randomly in trees worldwide. Once you approach it, equip your shears.

Put shears on the hive; this will drop some units of honeycomb. But be careful; bees will chase after you. They won’t stop until they sting you—light a campfire within five blocks to avoid getting stung. The beehives do not expire, so you can extract them as much as you want as long as they are full of honey.

Uses of Honeycomb

There are many uses for honeycomb. Primarily you can use it for beehives. Beehives can help you harvest honey from bees; you will have to attract bees using flowers. Waxed copper will help you preserve the original colors of the weapons and prevent oxidizing. You can also make candles using these beautiful structures.

