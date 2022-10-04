How to Kill the Warden in Minecraft? The Warden mobs spawn inside deep dark biomes. First, you will have to find them. Read along.

The Warden is a boss mob that spawns in deep dark biomes. They are tough to defeat, and players shouldn’t fight them 9/10 times.

But today, we will look at how you can kill a Warden with the help of some preparation and some factor of luck.



If one way isn’t enough, this video will show you 20 different ways to kill a Warden in Minecraft!

The innate quality of the Warden, its size, makes it a pretty easy target to hit. Most players rely on long-range weapons like a bow to inflict damage.

However, the Warden’s danger is only seen up close and personal when it starts to melee you. They deal tons of damage and might even one-shot you.

How to kill a Warden: Step One

Killing the Warden requires finding it first. As mentioned earlier, the Warden is found only in Deep Dark biomes. You will need to find Sculk Shriekers first.

Think of them as booby traps or alarms that summon the boss. They look like four furnace-shaped tubes sticking out of the ground, white.

Step within ten blocks of their radius, and it will activate them. These shriekers have to activate themselves at least four times, plus their light level has to be around 11.

After these requirements are fulfilled, the shriekers emit a sound frequency that summons the Warden.

Step Two

The Warden has 500 hp, so be careful. Take some of your best long-ranged weapons, lead the Warden in a hole they can’t climb out of, and hunt them down with the bow.

However, do note a couple of things. Any melee attack will deplete your shields. They also have a long-range Sonic Boom attack.

The best strategy is to stay at least 20-25 blocks away and deal damage with long-range weapons.

Note: No significant rewards are dropped after killing this mob, only a sculk catalyst, and a mere 5 XP.

Due to these useless drops, face the Warden, not for the rewards but if you feel like challenging yourself.

